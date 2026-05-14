WORK-SELF Launches Maya Enterprise: World First AI Workforce Transition Agent Trained on 80,000 Employee Identity Audits

WORK-SELF Enterprise Workforce Transition Platform

After building world's largest identity graph of professionals in career transition, WORK-SELF deploys Maya into £30b enterprise AI workforce transition market

There is no [transformation] ecosystem, only point solutions that attempt to solve one piece of the multi-angle problem. Whoever joins those dots most effectively wins the race. ” — David Edwards, author of the Strategic Workforce Planning Handbook

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seventy percent of AI transformation programmes fail. The leading cause is human resistance and misalignment, not technology. Every large £10+ million enterprise transformation programme plans for detailed workflow changes. Very few have the ability to plan how employees will successfully transition.Today, WORK-SELF addresses that gap directly. The London-based AI workforce intelligence company announced the enterprise launch of Maya, its AI Workforce Transition Agent, the first enterprise-grade AI system trained on a proprietary identity graph built from over 80,000 real career conversations with professionals in transition.Unlike generic AI tools built on synthetic or scraped data, Maya’s intelligence was forged in production: one year of direct deployment with individual employees navigating redundancy, reskilling, and career reinvention. That dataset, unique in its focus on human identity rather than job title, is now the foundation of an enterprise workforce reinvention platform.A Proprietary Identity Graph No Competitor Can ReplicateBuilding Maya Enterprise began with a deliberate strategic decision: spend a full year in direct-to-consumer deployment before approaching enterprise clients. The objective was to build something no competitor could acquire quickly, a real-world identity graph of how employees think, feel, and behave during career disruption.The resulting dataset represents an industry first:• 80,000+ career conversations conducted by Maya with professionals across 20+ industries, career stages, and transition types• 1,000+ deep career consultations capturing goals, values, energy patterns, skill gaps, and reinvention intentions at structured depth• 151 full Career Audits, hour-and-a-half biometric-aware sessions producing a complete identity profile for each participant• A resulting proprietary Identity Graph encoding the relationship between employee identity, reinvention readiness, and execution success across career archetypesThis graph is not a static dataset. It is a living intelligence engine that learns with every new employee interaction, creating a data differentiation that widens as enterprise deployment scales.The £30 Billion Blind Spot in Enterprise AI TransformationThe global career transition market exceeds £50 billion annually, spanning outplacement services, career coaching, learning and development platforms, and workforce planning tools. Yet the individual employee, in the moment of transition, remains almost entirely unsupported.WORK-SELF’s AI Job Disruption Report 2026 , based on the same proprietary dataset, quantified the scale of this execution failure:• 72% of professionals intend to change their job or career direction within 12 months, four times the historical voluntary turnover baseline• Only 3.8% complete the structured milestones required to execute that change• 48% report purpose misalignment or creative stagnation as their primary driver, not salary or responsibility• 32% show measurable burnout indicators that strongly precede pivot planning• 70% of AI transformation programmes fail, with human resistance and identity misalignment, not technology, cited as the primary causeReplacing an employee who exits during or after a transformation costs organisations an estimated £50,000 per person. For organisations undertaking large-scale AI transformation, the cumulative cost of misalignment, through attrition, disengagement, and failed redeployment, routinely exceeds the technology investment itself.Maya Enterprise: From Identity Data to Organisational IntelligenceMaya Enterprise deploys the WORK-SELF Identity Graph as operational infrastructure for C-suite executives, CHROs, People teams, and transformation leaders. The platform operates across three integrated modules:Workforce Reinvention Assessment: Every employee completes a structured 60-minute assessment capturing career history, identity signals, values, strengths, and reinvention readiness. Results are anonymised, aggregated, and immediately available to People teams via the Transition Dashboard.Maya AI Workforce Transition Agent: Maya coaches each employee through a personalised Transition Blueprint in real time, available 24 hours a day. She flags attrition risk before it becomes a retention problem, validates redeployment fit, and escalates to certified career coaches where human judgment is required.Transition Dashboard: Leadership teams receive auditable 90-day outcome reports showing workforce readiness by cohort, redeployment fit by role cluster, and transition progress at the individual and organisational level, the data required to demonstrate transformation ROI to boards and investors.“Every organisation undertaking an AI transformation has the same unsolved problem: they know what the new workflow looks like, but they have no intelligence on which employees will successfully land on the right side of it. Maya Enterprise exists to solve that problem, not with surveys or assessments that gather dust, but with a living identity intelligence layer that learns with every conversation and gives leadership teams the data they need to act before attrition happens.” said Wolf Magdelinic, CEO and Co-Founder, WORK-SELF“What we discovered during a year of working directly with employees in transition is that the obstacle is almost never skill. It is identity. People know they need to change. They do not know who they are becoming. Maya was built to answer that question, at individual depth and at organisational scale.” said Josh Thompson-Persaud, Co-Founder and Coaching Lead, WORK-SELFTiming: Why the Enterprise Category Is Forming NowThe convergence of three structural forces is creating the conditions for a new enterprise software category to emerge:1. AI-driven role compression is accelerating faster than internal mobility infrastructure can respond. Organisations are restructuring workflows faster than employees can be equipped to navigate them.2. The outplacement market ($15 billion globally) is almost entirely reactive and post-layoff. The career coaching market ($10 billion) is fragmented and senior-executive-heavy. Neither provides proactive, scalable, identity-aware support to the employee population most at risk.3. Generative AI has made hyper-personalised career intelligence economically viable at scale for the first time. Delivering individual career transition plan at minimal cost.Maya Enterprise is available immediately for pilot deployment with organisations undergoing AI transformation, workforce restructuring, or large-scale reskilling programmes. Enterprise implementation follows a four-stage onboarding process: organisation configuration and HRIS integration, cohort-level Workforce Reinvention Assessment, Maya agent activation, and Transition Dashboard go-live. Pilot programmes can be operational within 30 days.To request an enterprise demo or access the full AI Job Disruption Report 2026 dataset, visit work-self.com or contact the WORK-SELF enterprise team directly.

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