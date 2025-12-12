Lee Norwood Featured on Next Level CEO

FL, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lee Norwood, founder of College Sharks, is set to appear on Next Level CEO, where she shares how creativity, accessibility, and human-centered guidance can transform the college admissions process into an empowering experience for families.Next Level CEO is a high-impact educational series hosted by Daymond John, designed to spotlight elite entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and top performers who have built powerful brands and created meaningful impact. The series gives viewers a rare inside look at real strategies, mindsets, and leadership lessons from those who have actually built lasting success. Each episode highlights a CEO’s story and expertise, revealing the moves that drive influence, growth, and modern business excellence. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Norwood explores how authentic storytelling, merit-aid strategy, and one-on-one mentorship can reshape a family’s admissions journey, and breaks down how practical tools, emotional support, and human insight—not algorithms—help students stand out with confidence.“Every student has a story worth telling—and it deserves to be heard,” said Norwood.Lee’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network through their distribution platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.nextlevelceotv.com/lee-norwood

