Lorraine Spektor Featured on Next Level CEO

FL, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lorraine Spektor, founder of Elevate Customs, is set to appear on Next Level CEO, where she shares how grit, intuition, and uncompromising craftsmanship took her from night-shift waitressing and family upheaval to leading a luxury gaming table brand in a male-dominated industry.Next Level CEO is a high-impact educational series hosted by Daymond John, designed to spotlight elite entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and top performers who have built powerful brands and created meaningful impact. The series gives viewers a rare inside look at real strategies, mindsets, and leadership lessons from those who have actually built lasting success. Each episode highlights a CEO’s story and expertise, revealing the moves that drive influence, growth, and modern business excellence. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Spektor unpacks how growing up in an immigrant family business, rebuilding after painful setbacks, and buying out her partners during one of the hardest seasons in her company taught her to trust her instincts, protect her standards, and build a world-class brand without sacrificing motherhood or her values.“Your obstacles don’t define you—they prepare you,” said Spektor.Lorraine’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network through their distribution platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.nextlevelceotv.com/lorraine-spektor

