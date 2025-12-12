Aigné Goldsby Wells Featured on Next Level CEO

FL, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aigné Goldsby Wells, Esq., founder of Goldsby Law, PLLC and The Anointed Attorney™, is set to appear on Next Level CEO, where she shares how faith, law, and leadership intersect to help Kingdom-minded professionals build, protect, and steward lasting legacy.Next Level CEO is a high-impact educational series hosted by Daymond John, designed to spotlight elite entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and top performers who have built powerful brands and created meaningful impact. The series gives viewers a rare inside look at real strategies, mindsets, and leadership lessons from those who have actually built lasting success. Each episode highlights a CEO’s story and expertise, revealing the moves that drive influence, growth, and modern business excellence. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Wells explores how faith, law, and leadership intersect to create purpose-driven success. She breaks down how aligning your God-given gifts with strategic action and legacy planning can overcome setbacks and empower others, giving viewers tools to lead boldly, make impactful decisions, and protect what God has entrusted to them.“When your faith guides your work and your leadership, challenges become opportunities for transformation,” said Wells.Aigné’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network through their distribution platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.nextlevelceotv.com/aigne-goldsby-wells

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.