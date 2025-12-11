Jefferson Parish Man Guilty of Firearm and Narcotics Violations

NEW ORLEANS, LA – Acting United States Attorney Michael M. Simpson announced that on December 4, 2025, KERNELIUS ALFORD (“ALFORD”), age 35, a resident of Metairie, Louisiana pled guilty to Counts 1 and 3 of the six-count superseding bill of information pending against him. Count 1 charged ALFORD with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 841(a)(1) and (b)(1)(D) and Count 3 charged him with being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 922(g)(1) and 924(a)(8). Sentencing is set for February 24, 2026, before U.S. District Judge Wendy B. Vitter.

ALFORD faces up to five (5) years imprisonment, a fine of up to $250,000, at least two (2) years of supervised release following any term of imprisonment for Count 1, and up to fifteen (15) years imprisonment, up to a $250,000 fine, and up to 3 years of supervised release for Count 3. ALFORD also faces payment of a $100 mandatory special assessment fee as to each count.

According to court documents, on May 2, 2024, a Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s deputy unsuccessfully attempted to conduct a vehicle stop on ALFORD by activating his lights and siren. ALFORD led deputies on a high-speed chase in Metairie and ultimately struck another vehicle. Despite this collision, ALFORD continued driving until he abruptly stopped, exited his vehicle, and fled until he was eventually apprehended by the deputy. Thereafter, deputies searched ALFORD’s vehicle, and recovered a Glock Model 19, nine-millimeter semi-automatic pistol, that was equipped with an extended magazine, plastic baggies, a scale, 157 grams of marijuana, and a Romarm Model Mini Draco AK47, 7.62x39 semi-automatic pistol. ALFORD was arrested and later admitted possessing the narcotics with intent to distribute and possessing the firearms as a convicted felon.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. On May 26, 2021, the Department launched a violent crime reduction strategy strengthening PSN based on these core principles: fostering trust and legitimacy in our communities, supporting community-based organizations that help prevent violence from occurring in the first place, setting focused and strategic enforcement priorities, and measuring the results.

Acting United States Attorney Michael M. Simpson praised the work of Homeland Security Investigations and the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Department. This case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Troy L. Bell of the Violent Crimes Unit.

* * *