New Haven Man Sentenced to Prison for Trafficking Methamphetamine

David X. Sullivan, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced that GREGORY GRANT, 34, of New Haven, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Stefan R. Underhill in Bridgeport to 36 months of imprisonment and three years of supervised release for trafficking methamphetamine pills.

According to court documents and statements made in court, between approximately January 2022 and March 2024, Grant’s co-conspirator, Tyrone Brown, mailed parcels containing methamphetamine pills from Georgia to addresses in New Haven associated with Grant and others. Investigators identified approximately 79 suspicious parcels shipped from Brown to Grant during that time. In January 2023, investigators conducted a court-authorized search of an intercepted parcel and found 16 ziplock sandwich bags containing a total of more than four kilograms of methamphetamine pills, and a firearm. The investigation also revealed that Grant made multiple payments to Brown during the conspiracy.

Grant has been detained since his arrest on March 27, 2024. He pleaded guilty on March 12, 2025. Brown also pleaded guilty and, on December 2, 2025, was sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment.

This investigation was conducted by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Narcotics and Bulk Cash Trafficking Task Force, which includes members from the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the U.S. Postal Service – Office of the Inspector General, and the Hartford, Plainville, and Meriden Police Departments. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Nathaniel J. Gentile.