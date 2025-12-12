St. Michael, North Dakota, Man Indicted for Murder and Manslaughter

FARGO – United States Attorney Nicholas W. Chase announced the United States District Court for the District of North Dakota unsealed an Indictment revealing that a federal grand jury returned a true bill of indictment charging D’Angelo James Hunt, age 26, of St. Michael, North Dakota, with ten federal felonies including murder and manslaughter.

On November 17, 2025, Hunt was charged by criminal complaint with Second Degree Murder of I.H. He waived a detention hearing following his initial appearance and remains in custody.

The Grand Jury then returned a true bill of indictment charging Hunt with nine additional counts. Hunt’s charges are as follows: Three Counts of Assault Resulting in Substantial Bodily Injury to a Spouse, Intimate Partner, or Dating Partner; Two Counts of Assault of a Spouse, Intimate Partner, or Dating Partner by Strangulation; Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury; Voluntary Manslaughter; Second Degree Murder within Indian country; Tampering with Evidence; and Use of Fire to Commit a Felony.

The indictment includes six counts of assaults committed by Hunt against J.M.P. as well as one count of voluntary manslaughter against J.M.P. In addition to the second-degree murder of I.H., the indictment charges Hunt with tampering with evidence and use of a fire to commit felony as it relates to the murder.

The Indictment in this case is not evidence of guilt. The Defendant is presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt at trial.

“Today’s unsealing of this Indictment marks an important step toward justice in a case that has weighed heavily on the victims’ families and the Spirit Lake community for more than two years, said United States Attorney Nicholas W. Chase. “No indictment can undo their loss, but it affirms our commitment to pursuing accountability with care, diligence, and resolve. Of course, an Indictment is not proof of guilt, and the Defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty. Violent crime remains one of the highest priorities of this office, and we will continue to devote the resources necessary to hold violent offenders accountable. I want to commend our law-enforcement partners, who have worked tirelessly and followed every lead to move this case forward. The investigation in this case is ongoing, with the goal of bringing a family some measure of closure through the recovery of J.M.P.”

“The charges alleged in this indictment are one more brutal example of violence against indigenous women. Too many women and men face fear and violence on tribal lands,” said Special Agent in Charge Alvin M. Winston Sr. of FBI Minneapolis. “Through exhaustive investigation and strong collaboration with our tribal, state, and federal partners, the FBI is fully committed to holding violent criminals accountable and protecting safe communities. The indictment of Hunt is the first step in securing much-deserved justice for two victims, their families, and the community.”

“President Trump and Secretary Burgum are committed to bringing forth all available resources to protect tribal communities and deliver justice on behalf of the victims and their families," said Billy Kirkland, Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs at the Department of the Interior. "I appreciate the close collaboration with our law enforcement partners that led to this arrest and prosecution. Together, we may bring closure and peace to families impacted by violence and hold those responsible to account for their actions.”

This case is being investigated by Federal Bureau of Investigation, Bureau of Indian Affairs, North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, and prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office, with Assistant United States Attorneys Lori H. Conroy and Samantha L. Schmidt, and First Assistant United States Attorney Jennifer Klemetsrud Puhl assigned.

# # #