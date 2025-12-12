John T. Krotec to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- John T. Krotec, founder of NeoMasculinity.Solutions, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV to share how critical thinking, leadership, and restored masculinity can help protect families from the impact of unreliable information.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons.This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website.In his episode, Krotec unpacks his journey through trauma, TBI recovery, entrepreneurship, and a near-divorce, revealing how disciplined thinking, strong family structures, and empowered gender roles can help people navigate today’s information chaos and protect what matters most.“We want to empower men to embrace their masculinity and safeguard their loved ones from the threats caused by unreliable information,” said Krotec.John’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.legacymakerstv.com/john-t-krotec

