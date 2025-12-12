Improving Transit in the Hudson Valley

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that beginning on Friday, January 2, the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge Shuttle — operated by Leprechaun Lines on behalf of the New York State Department of Transportation — will be expanding bus service between Newburgh and Beacon to provide more connections for Orange County commuters with MTA Metro-North Railroad trains to and from New York City. This enhanced service will increase the amount of cross-Hudson trips by 60 percent, and will more than double the weekday trains that commuters are connected to.

“For too long, riders on the west side of the Hudson River have lacked access to the full range of Metro-North Hudson Line service — in 2026, that changes,” Governor Hochul said. “Better access to fast and reliable transit is an affordability win for New Yorkers. Working together, the MTA and the State DOT's new and improved shuttle service between Newburgh and Beacon will ensure that our commuters have full access to high-quality Metro-North service on both sides of the Hudson River. This enhanced service will save people time, improve connections and strengthen communities.”

The rebranded and expanded Newburgh-Beacon Bridge Shuttle will offer 65 trips daily, up from 41 currently, creating enhanced local travel within Newburgh and Beacon, while expanding economic opportunities for businesses on both sides of the Hudson River and for customers connecting with Metro-North trains. For train commuters, the new bus will now connect with at least 54 trains each weekday, more than twice as many as the 25 daily train connections the bus offers today.

For local riders, the relaunched bus service will eliminate a confusing and inefficient traveling configuration on the current route to streamline the service into a simplified structure that will offer two clear routes: an express route serving Stewart International Airport and the Route 17K park and ride, and a local route that will also offer service to stops in downtown Newburgh. This enhanced service is the latest transit improvement for Hudson Valley riders; in October, Governor Hochul announced the ahead-of-schedule start of faster “Super-Express” trains on Metro-North’s Hudson Line, connecting Beacon and Grand Central in 73 minutes and saving daily riders an hour every week.

The new bus schedule is available online, and additional information is available at mta.info/newburgh.

The Newburgh-Beacon Bridge Shuttle will continue to use the New York State Bridge Authority’s Newburgh-Beacon Bridge, which has carried Interstate 84 across the Hudson River since 1963 and was expanded in 1980 with the addition of a second span. The Newburgh-Beacon Bridge Shuttle will not charge a fare to passengers the entire year as this expanded service rolls out.

State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “Governor Hochul has called upon every agency in state government to find new and innovative ways to make life more affordable for New Yorkers, and NYSDOT’s expanded bus shuttle service between Newburgh and Beacon perfectly fits this directive. Affordable transit is the lifeblood of communities across the Hudson Valley, bringing people to jobs, school, shopping destinations and restaurants, doctors’ offices, and everyplace in between. I look forward to continued collaboration with our state agency partners to deliver on the Governor’s investment in safe, reliable and affordable transportation in every corner of the Empire State.”

Metro-North Railroad President Justin Vonashek said, “The Newburgh-Beacon Bridge Shuttle is yet another great example of New York State’s commitment to eliminating barriers between proximity and opportunity. This enhanced shuttle service will give Metro-North Hudson Line customers more connections to and from Newburgh at more times of day and to more destinations. Thanks to Governor Hochul for pushing for this more effective offering and our partners at NYSDOT for making it happen.”

State Bridge Authority Executive Director Dr. Minosca Alcantara said, “The Newburgh-Beacon Bridge serves as an essential and affordable link for the Hudson Valley and the broader Northeast. In recent years, the Bridge Authority has expanded opportunities for free non-vehicular travel by upgrading lighting and security systems along the pedestrian and bicycling path, enabling safe, continuous access at all hours. Thanks to Governor Hochul’s leadership, the enhanced Newburgh-Beacon Bridge Shuttle will provide residents and visitors with another affordable and efficient way to connect to New York State’s extensive transportation network.”

Operated by Leprechaun Lines, the buses will be timed to allow passengers to seamlessly connect with trains traveling to and from New York City. This enhanced service will improve upon the Newburgh-Beacon Ferry Rail Link, a Metro-North connecting service that has operated as a substitute bus since Jan. 17, 2025, which will be discontinued on Dec. 31.

To enable further connectivity, the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge’s south span, which carries eastbound I-84 traffic toward Beacon, offers a pedestrian and bicycling path, separated from traffic and open 24/7. Access on the west side is from Grand Avenue in Newburgh, while access on the east side is from Route 9D in Beacon, immediately south of the Exit 41 ramp and north of Van Ness Road.

In coming months, further improvements will be made to this shuttle service including improved bus stops, dedicated bus signage, and enhanced wayfinding.

As part of the FY 2026 Enacted State Budget and Governor Hochul’s 2025 State of the State, New York is conducting an in-depth transit analysis to propose and evaluate additional recommendations to expand and maximize the impact of rail service and examine opportunities for other types of commuter transit for New Yorkers living west of the river and working in New York City.

Representative Pat Ryan said, “I’ve been fighting to make transit between Newburgh and Beacon faster, cheaper, and easier for everyone from Metro-North commuters to folks who regularly go back and forth over the Hudson. I’m grateful to Governor Hochul for making this major investment to advance those goals. But there’s more work left to do. I’m going to continue pushing for more smart transit investments, especially west of the Hudson, and that certainly includes ferry service.”

Dutchess County Executive Sue Serino said, "This investment by the state to establish reliable bus connections between the City of Beacon and Beacon Train Station and Orange County, including the City of Newburgh and Stewart Airport, is a game-changing commitment to our region’s transportation infrastructure. By linking our communities through public transit, we’re expanding access to jobs, strengthening tourism, reducing traffic and emissions, and ensuring that residents from both sides of the Hudson River can move easily and affordably.”

City of Newburgh Mayor Torrance Harvey said, “Governor Hochul’s expansion of the Newburgh-Beacon Shuttle is a major win for the people of Newburgh. Free fares for an entire year and more frequent, better-timed connections to Metro-North will make it easier and more affordable for our residents to get to work, school, medical appointments, and opportunity across the Hudson Valley and New York City. We are grateful to the Governor for prioritizing affordable, reliable transportation and for delivering real results for our community.”

City of Beacon Mayor Lee Kyriacou said, “As a decades-long Metro-North commuter myself, I know firsthand how essential reliable and affordable transportation is for families across the Hudson Valley. Governor Hochul’s expansion of the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge Shuttle — with more frequent service, better connections, and complimentary fares for all riders in 2026 — is a game changer for our region. This investment strengthens the link between Newburgh and Beacon, supports local businesses, and makes it easier for residents to access jobs, and opportunity. We are grateful for the Governor’s continued commitment to building a more connected and affordable Hudson Valley.”