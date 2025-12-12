YASH Technologies to Showcase AI-Ready Data Foundation with Microsoft Fabric at FABCON & SQLCON 2026 in Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- YASH Technologies , a Microsoft Fabric Featured Partner with Analytics on Microsoft Azure specialization, announced its participation at FABCON & SQLCON 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. As enterprises accelerate their shift toward integrated, AI-enabled data ecosystems, YASH is helping organizations strengthen their digital core by modernizing legacy data landscapes, enhancing governance, and operationalizing insights at scale. At FABCON & SQLCON 2026, YASH will showcase how it is combining Microsoft Fabric, its deep industry experience, and transformation frameworks to enable clients to unify data, simplify analytics operations, and respond to business demands with greater speed and precision.“Microsoft Fabric is redefining how enterprises harness data for intelligence and innovation,” said Dhanunjay Kondapally, Vice President, Data and Analytics Services, YASH Technologies. “Our focus is on helping organizations build intelligence platforms that power decisions in motion and foster AI-driven outcomes. At FABCON & SQLCON 2026, we look forward to sharing customer-tested approaches that help enterprises modernize data landscapes, strengthen governance, and drive meaningful insights across their operations.”YASH will demonstrate Microsoft Fabric reference architectures, implementation frameworks, and Fabric accelerator capabilities that enable organizations to scale AI adoption, generate real-time intelligence, and advance from static data environments to dynamic decision systems. The company’s approach prioritizes responsible governance, operational visibility, and measurable business results.At FABCON & SQLCON 2026, YASH will highlight how Fabric accelerates analytics and AI readiness across the enterprise:• OneLake-based data foundation using Fabric Shortcuts to provide a governed analytics layer• Integrated telemetry pipelines and event processing for IoT, fraud analytics, operational optimization, and real-time business programs• Enterprise governance through Microsoft Purview with fine-grained access controls, identity management, audit trails, and compliance alignment• Modern analytics on Power BI with medallion architecture and scalable self-service models• Fabric accelerators that establish semantic models, data quality standards, and AI-ready data estatesYASH has led large-scale analytics modernization initiatives using Microsoft Fabric and Azure. With more than 30 Microsoft Fabric implementations, the company has designed and deployed 100s of cloud data platforms, delivering sustained improvements in integration accuracy, governance efficiency, and enterprise analytics utilization. These programs span manufacturing, financial services, healthcare, energy, and other global industries where reliable, AI-ready data architectures are a strategic priority.FABCON & SQLCON 2026, taking place from March 16 to 20, will feature three days of technical programming, workshops, keynote sessions, and networking forums. YASH Technologies will be available at Booth 637 to discuss reference architectures, implementation approaches, and modernization pathways for enterprises preparing for Microsoft Fabric adoption. Attendees can also join featured speaking sessions by YASH experts and a community networking event with several experiential activities, including raffles.About YASH TechnologiesYASH Technologies helps enterprises reimagine what’s possible and accelerate transformation with an AI-first approach that is consultative and value-centric. As a global technology integrator, YASH brings together strategic advisory, deep industry expertise, and innovative accelerators to deliver business outcomes at scale. By embedding AI across frameworks and services, we enable organizations to modernize applications, unlock value from business data, optimize infrastructure, and create secure, intuitive experiences for their employees, customers, and partners. Headquartered in the U.S. and with an extensive network of global delivery centers, YASH serves clients across six continents. The company is appraised at CMMI-DEV V2.0 Level 5 and certified under ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27001:2013, and ISO 20000-1:2011. Learn more at www.yash.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.