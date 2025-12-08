Tech Conferences Announces Exciting News: FABCON 2026 is Coming to Atlanta

FabCon & SQLCon The Microsoft Fabric & SQL Community Conferences

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tech enthusiasts, innovators, and industry leaders, mark your calendars for March 16-20, 2026! The highly anticipated 3rd edition of the Microsoft Fabric Community Conference (FABCON) will be making its way to Atlanta, Georgia. FABCON, the largest conference dedicated to Microsoft Fabric, will bring together experts and thought leaders to explore the future of data, analytics, business intelligence, and AI integration.FABCON has become a must-attend event for those in the tech industry, and the move to Atlanta will only enhance the experience. Known for its vibrant tech scene and diverse community, Atlanta is the perfect location for FABCON 2026. Attendees can expect a dynamic and engaging conference, filled with networking opportunities, informative sessions, and hands-on workshops."We are thrilled to announce that FABCON 2026 will be held in Atlanta," said the David Wilhelm, President of Tech Conferences. "This move will allow us to reach a wider audience and provide an even better experience for our attendees. We can't wait to showcase the latest advancements in Microsoft Fabric and bring together the best minds in the industry to discuss the future of technology."As an added bonus, Microsoft has announced the addition of SQLCON as a co-located conference with FABCON. Arun Ulag, President of Azure Data at Microsoft said "SQLCon lands in Atlanta next March! Co-located with FabCon for a full week of deep technical content. From vector search to Copilot integration, SQL is driving the AI era"FABCON 2026 and SQLCON will feature a lineup of top-notch speakers, including Microsoft executives, industry leaders, and tech experts. Over 7,500 attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the latest trends and innovations in Microsoft Fabric, as well as network with like-minded individuals and companies. The conference will also include a vendor expo, where attendees can discover the latest products and services in the tech industry from over 100 exhibitors.Stay updated on all FABCON and SQLCON news and announcements by visiting the official website at https://fabcon.us/pr . Don't miss out on this exciting opportunity to be a part of the largest conference dedicated to Microsoft Fabric. See you in Atlanta in 2026!

