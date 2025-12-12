Operation “Patronus” leads to recovery of over 100 firearms

RICHMOND HILL, GA – Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, Atlantic Judicial Circuit District Attorney Billy J. Nelson, Jr., Richmond Hill Police Chief Mitch Shores, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Savannah Field Office II Resident Agent in Charge Joe Waller, Bryan County Sheriff Mark Crowe, and Georgia Gang Investigators Association (GGIA) President Jose Ramirez today announced the conviction of 15 members of the Southeast Georgia Chapter of the Outcast Motorcycle Gang in Bryan County.

This case marks the largest motorcycle gang prosecution in state history, and it follows a successful multi-agency investigation that resulted in the recovery of more than 100 firearms.

All 15 defendants have pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Assault, Conspiracy to Commit Robbery by Intimidation, and Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act. The charges stem from an attempted armed robbery and shootout that occurred on June 17, 2022, at Flacos House Bar & Grill and the Red Roof Inn on Highway 17 in Richmond Hill. The victims include several innocent bystanders who were caught in the crossfire as well as six members of a rival gang that were the targets of the robbery.

This indictment also brought down the gang’s top leaders, including “President” Melaun Aiken, “Vice-President” Eddie Latson, “Secretary” Lee Alan Mole, and “Road Captain” Joseph Leeks. Aiken was sentenced earlier this month, with all other defendants entering guilty pleas over the past year.

“This historic case is a testament to the results we’re able to achieve when all levels of law enforcement work together to do one thing – keep the people of our state safe,” said Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr. “By leveraging our knowledge and resources, we were able to take down a dangerous network that was terrorizing the community and putting innocent people in harm’s way. We won’t rest when it comes to protecting Georgia families, and we’ll continue to go after all those engaged in violent gang activity in this state.”

“The Office of the District Attorney for the Atlantic Judicial Circuit would like to thank Attorney General Chris Carr, Assistant Attorney General Michael Tabarrok, and the many members of the AG’s Office Gang Prosecution Unit for the work they put into this case,” said Atlantic Judicial Circuit District Attorney Billy J. Nelson, Jr. “We would also like to thank our law enforcement partners on the local, state and national level that worked so diligently on this investigation. Without the teamwork and partnerships involved, the outcomes achieved would not have been possible. As we stated at the beginning of this case, criminal street gang activity will not be tolerated in the Atlantic Judicial Circuit, and we will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to hold these types of individuals accountable for their criminal conduct.”

This case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorneys General Michael Tabarrok, Brooklyn Franklin, and McKenzie Gray. It was investigated by Investigator Pete Delatorre and the Richmond Hill Police Department, Special Agent Lee Hoover and the ATF, the Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID), and GGIA, with the help of the Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit and the Atlantic Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office.

“The excellent outcome of this case demonstrates the significant impact law enforcement can have when various agencies come together as one team,” said Richmond Hill Police Chief Mitch Shores. “The Richmond Hill Police Department is very proud of the tremendous success of this historical case and of our partnerships with these outstanding law enforcement agencies.”

“These sentences demonstrate what effective law enforcement partnerships can achieve, and ATF will continue pursuing violent gangs to keep our communities safe,” said ATF Savannah Field Office II Resident Agent in Charge Joe Waller.

“We are committed to protecting the safety and security of all Bryan County citizens,” said Bryan County Sheriff Mark Crowe. “Violent gangs will not be tolerated and when they try to operate here, they will be held accountable. We are grateful for the partnership with Attorney General Chris Carr’s office and are grateful for this outcome.”

“Here in Georgia, we are committed to keeping our citizens safe,” said GGIA President Jose Ramirez. “Those who live in our state or come to our state with the intent of participating in violent criminal gang activity will be stopped. I am appreciative for the partnership and shared commitment with Attorney General Chris Carr and his team for fighting these criminals.”

Outcast Motorcycle Gang

The Outcast Motorcycle Gang is considered an Outlaw Motorcycle Gang or a “One-Percenter” Motorcycle Gang. Other Outlaw Motorcycle Gangs include the Hell’s Angels, the Pagans, the Vandals, Sin City Disciples and Chosen Few.

The Outcast Motorcycle Gang is known to engage in a range of criminal activity, including murder, assault, and drug and weapons trafficking.

The Outcast Motorcycle Gang has 67 chapters across the country, including four in Georgia. Founded in 1969 in Detroit, Michigan, the second Outcast chapter was formed in Atlanta. Additional chapters are located in Augusta, Hawkinsville, Savannah and Valdosta.

The Outcast Motorcycle Gang is a highly organized structure with hierarchical leadership. Its national and local chapters are led by elected officers.

Case Summary

During the course of the investigation of the shooting incident, evidence was obtained indicating the existence of a conspiracy to violently assault members of the rival motorcycle club and to forcibly rob them of their motorcycle vests. This conspiracy lasted from Aug. 24, 2021, through July 16, 2022, and resulted in the July 17, 2022, shooting in Richmond Hill.

Additional evidence shows that the defendants, as members of the Southeast Georgia Chapter of the Outcast Motorcycle Gang, engaged in criminal activity that spans the following jurisdictions: Bryan County, Chatham County, Crisp County, Douglas County, Glynn County, Liberty County, McIntosh County, Richmond County, Colleton County (South Carolina), and Fort Bragg (North Carolina).

Operation “Patronus”

Over the course of 13 months, local, state, and federal law enforcement obtained and executed more than 40 total search warrants, including 17 residential search warrants in the following jurisdictions: Bryan County, Bulloch County, Chatham County, Effingham County, Liberty County, Fort Stewart, and Wakulla County (Florida).

As a result, law enforcement seized more than 100 weapons, two motorcycles, and two cars.

In addition to the Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit, the Atlantic Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office, the Richmond Hill Police Department, the ATF, Army CID and GGIA, the following law enforcement entities also assisted in the operation: the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office, the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office, the McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (Florida), the Glynn County Police Department, the Hinesville Police Department, the Rincon Police Department, the Savannah Police Department, the Annapolis Police Department (Maryland), the Fort Worth Police Department, the Chatham-Savannah Counter Narcotics Team, the Georgia Department of Public Safety, the Georgia Ports Authority Police Department, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the International Outlaw Motorcycle Gang Investigators Association.

Convictions and Sentencing

All defendants were convicted of every single indicted charge. Meaning, no charge was dismissed. A full list of convictions and sentences is included below.

Melaun Arturi Aiken (aka "Do Wurk"), age 48

Aiken entered a non-negotiated plea to the following charges. On Dec. 3, 2025, he was sentenced to 25 years, with the first seven years to be served in prison and the remainder on strict probation.

11 counts of Aggravated Assault

7 counts of Attempted Armed Robbery

21 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

2 counts of Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Assault

2 counts of Conspiracy to Commit Robbery by Intimidation

2 counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

As part of this plea, Aiken is also required to pay $17,345 in fines, which includes $7,500 for Gang Leadership charges and five separate fines equating to $1,969 each.

Lee Alan Mole (aka "Trench"), age 61

Mole pleaded guilty to the following charges. On Oct. 8, 2025, he was sentenced to 20 years, with the first two years to be served in prison and the remainder on strict probation.

11 counts of Aggravated Assault

7 counts of Attempted Armed Robbery

14 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

2 counts of Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Assault

2 counts of Conspiracy to Commit Robbery by Intimidation

2 counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

Taurus Marquis Simmons (aka "Repeat"), age 44

Simmons entered a non-negotiated plea to the following charges. On July 23, 2025, he was sentenced to 20 years, with the first four years to be served in prison and the remainder on strict probation.

11 counts of Aggravated Assault

7 counts of Attempted Armed Robbery

14 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

2 counts of Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Assault

2 counts of Conspiracy to Commit Robbery by Intimidation

2 counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

Terrance Donita Potter (aka "Chatter Box"), age 47

Potter entered a non-negotiated plea to the following charges. On Aug. 22, 2025, he was sentenced to 20 years of strict probation and banishment from the State of Georgia except for one county.

11 counts of Aggravated Assault

7 counts of Attempted Armed Robbery

14 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

2 counts of Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Assault

2 counts of Conspiracy to Commit Robbery by Intimidation

2 counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

Eddie Latson (aka "Stash"), age 45

Latson pleaded guilty to the following charges. On Dec. 4, 2024, he was sentenced to 20 years, with the first four years to be served in prison and the remainder on strict probation.

11 counts of Aggravated Assault

7 counts of Attempted Armed Robbery

14 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

2 counts of Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Assault

2 counts of Conspiracy to Commit Robbery by Intimidation

2 counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

As part of this plea, Latson is also required to pay $5,655 in fines.

Joseph Leeks (aka "Axel"), age 46

Leeks pleaded guilty to the following charges. On Feb. 6, 2025, he was sentenced to 20 years, with the first four years to be served in prison and the remainder on strict probation.

8 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

2 counts of Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Assault

2 counts of Conspiracy to Commit Robbery by Intimidation

As part of this plea, Leeks is also required to pay $3,000 in fines.

Marquis Jones (aka "Grudge"), age 41

Jones pleaded guilty to the following charges. On Sept. 22, 2025, he was sentenced to 20 years, with the first 180 days to be served in a Probation Detention Center and the remainder on strict probation.

8 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

2 counts of Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Assault

2 counts of Conspiracy to Commit Robbery by Intimidation

As part of this plea, Jones is also required to pay $4,255 in fines.

Donovan Scott (aka "Sockit"), age 38

Scott entered a non-negotiated plea to the following charges. On July 23, 2025, he was sentenced to 20 years, with the first two years to be served in prison and the remainder on strict probation.

8 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

2 counts of Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Assault

2 counts of Conspiracy to Commit Robbery by Intimidation

Shron Gilbert (aka "Hard Left"), age 54

Gilbert pleaded guilty to the following charges. On March 17, 2025, he was sentenced to 20 years, with the first four years to be served in prison and the remainder on strict probation.

11 counts of Aggravated Assault

7 counts of Attempted Armed Robbery

14 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

2 counts of Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Assault

2 counts of Conspiracy to Commit Robbery by Intimidation

2 counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

As part of this plea, Gilbert is also required to pay $4,155 in fines.

Demon Thompson (aka "9 Ball"), age 46

Thompson pleaded guilty to the following charges. On July 3, 2024, he was sentenced to five years of strict probation.

4 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Assault

1 count of Conspiracy to Commit Robbery by Intimidation

As part of this plea, Thompson is also required to pay $2,905 in fines and perform 80 hours of community service.

Paul Gosden (aka "White Collar"), age 54

Gosden pleaded guilty to the following charges. On Aug. 22, 2025, he was sentenced to five years of strict probation.

4 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Assault

1 count of Conspiracy to Commit Robbery by Intimidation

As part of this plea, Gosden is also required to pay $2,905 in fines.

Theron Singleton (aka "DMB" and "Do My Best"), age 60

Singleton pleaded guilty to the following charges. On March 17, 2025, he was sentenced to 10 years of strict probation.

4 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Assault

1 count of Conspiracy to Commit Robbery by Intimidation

As part of this plea, Singleton is also required to pay $4,255 in fines.

Labarron Pollock (aka "Bootleg"), age 50

Pollock pleaded guilty to the following charges. On May 1, 2024, he was sentenced to 10 years of strict probation.

4 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Assault

1 count of Conspiracy to Commit Robbery by Intimidation

As part of this plea, Pollock is also required to pay $2,180 in fines and perform 80 hours of community service.

Jemar Mack (aka "Ghost" and "Ghost Ryder"), age 45

Mack pleaded guilty to the following charges. On Feb. 6, 2025, he was sentenced to 20 years, with the first four years to be served in prison and the remainder on strict probation.

4 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Assault

1 count of Conspiracy to Commit Robbery by Intimidation

As part of this plea, Mack is also required to pay $3,000 in fines.

Whitney Lenore Hooks (aka "Secrets"), age 39

Hooks pleaded guilty to the following charges. On July 3, 2024, she was sentenced to five years of strict probation.

4 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Assault

1 count of Conspiracy to Commit Robbery by Intimidation

As part of this plea, Hooks is also required to pay $2,905 in fines and perform 80 hours of community service.

The State’s case against one final defendant has been put on indefinite hold due to a medical diagnosis of incompetence stemming from physical injury. Once the defendant is deemed competent, the prosecution may resume.

About the Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit

In 2022, with the support of Governor Brian Kemp and members of the General Assembly, Attorney General Chris Carr created Georgia’s first statewide Gang Prosecution Unit.

Since it began its historic work on July 1, 2022, the Gang Prosecution Unit has investigated and prosecuted cases in Athens-Clarke, Barrow, Bibb, Bryan, Chatham, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Dougherty, Fulton, Gwinnett, Laurens, Lowndes, Muscogee, Richmond, Spalding, Thomas, Upson and Washington counties, with more than 120 convictions secured across the state.

Carr’s Gang Prosecution Unit is based in Atlanta, with regional, satellite prosecutors and investigators in Albany, Augusta, Columbus, Macon, Savannah and Southeast Georgia.

The Gang Prosecution Unit is housed in the Attorney General’s Prosecution Division, which also includes Carr’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit, his White Collar and Cyber Crime Unit, and his Organized Retail Crime Unit.