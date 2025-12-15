DEKALB COUNTY, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr today announced that Kim Higgins and Marcel Higgens, both of Woodstock, have been indicted in DeKalb County on charges of Conspiracy to Commit Medicaid Fraud and a combined 23 counts of Medicaid Fraud. The defendants owned and operated Overcomers Day Services, LLC, a behavioral health facility that provided Intensive Family Intervention (IFI) services to children enrolled in Georgia Medicaid. Together, they are alleged to have defrauded the Medicaid program of more than $1.4 million.

“Those who commit Medicaid fraud are stealing from taxpayers, and they’re abusing a program that’s meant to care for our most vulnerable Georgians,” said Carr. “Theft of public funds won’t be tolerated, and anyone who attempts to exploit the system will be held accountable by our office.”

Case Summary

As asserted in the indictment, Marcel Higgins worked as a paraprofessional directly providing IFI services and Kim Higgins served as the office administrator responsible for the submission of claims to the Georgia Medicaid program and its Managed Care Organizations.

From October 2017 to July 2023, the defendants are alleged to have conspired to submit claims for payment to Georgia Medicaid for services never provided and for services provided by unqualified individuals, including Kim Higgins. As asserted in the indictment, this conspiracy enabled the defendants to receive over $1.4 million from the program.

The Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud and Patient Protection Division presented evidence to a DeKalb County Grand Jury on Dec. 10, 2025, which returned an indictment* charging Kim Higgins and Marcel Higgins.

A copy of the indictment can be found here . No further information about the investigation or the indictment may be released at this time by the Attorney General’s Office.

About the Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud and Patient Protection Division

Since Attorney General Chris Carr first took office, his Medicaid Fraud and Patient Protection Division has secured more than 90 convictions for Medicaid fraud and the abuse, neglect and exploitation of older adults, resulting in over $19 million in restitution orders in criminal matters. Over this same period, Carr’s Medicaid Fraud and Patient Protection Division has obtained civil settlements and judgements totaling more than $108 million as a result of its efforts to safeguard the Georgia Medicaid program.

The Medicaid Fraud and Patient Protection Division receives 75 percent of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $5,381,304 for Federal FY 2026. The remaining 25 percent, totaling $1,793,768, is funded by the State of Georgia.

*Members of the public should keep in mind that indictments contain only allegations against the individual against whom the indictment is sought. A defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty, and it will be the government’s burden at trial to prove the defendant guilty beyond a reasonable doubt of the allegations contained in the indictment.