COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr today announced that his Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit has obtained indictments against three individuals in Columbia County. The defendants include two alleged sellers and one alleged buyer. They are charged in two separate cases, both involving the trafficking of underage females who were previously reported as missing and recovered by Carr’s team and area law enforcement.

“This is exactly why we expanded our Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit to the Augusta region, and we’re fighting each day to keep Georgians safe,” said Carr. “With each new case, we’re sending a message that human trafficking won’t be tolerated anywhere in this state, and both buyers and sellers will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. We’re grateful to all of our partners who worked with us to recover these two missing children, and we’re committed to ensuring that justice is served.”

Carr expanded his Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit to Augusta earlier this year, with funding provided in the State’s AFY25 and FY26 budgets.

Indictment of Sean Feutral

Sean Feutral, 29, of Grovetown, is alleged to have purchased and transported a 16-year-old to his home for commercial sex. The victim was reported as missing out of Richmond County and recovered in September 2025.

The Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit presented evidence to a Columbia County Grand Jury, which returned an indictment* against Feutral on Dec. 18, 2025.

All charges against the defendant are listed below.

Sean Feutral:

1 count of Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude in violation of O.C.G.A. § 16-5-46: Did unlawfully solicit a minor for the purpose of sexual servitude.

1 count of Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude in violation of O.C.G.A. § 16-5-46: Did unlawfully transport a minor for the purpose of sexual servitude.

1 count of Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude in violation of O.C.G.A. § 16-5-46: Did unlawfully harbor a minor for the purpose of sexual servitude.

This case was investigated by the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit, with the assistance of the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and the Grovetown Police Department. The Georgia Department of Human Services Special Victims Unit, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the Richland County Sheriff’s Office (South Carolina), and the San Diego Police Department (California) also assisted in the recovery of this victim.

Indictment of Monica Daughtery & Keshawn Bennett

Monica Daughtery, 41, and Keshawn Bennett, 19, both of Augusta, are alleged to have benefitted financially from the sale of a 16-year-old, who was previously reported as missing out of Clayton County and recovered in October 2025. As asserted in the indictment, both defendants harbored and maintained the 16-year-old female for commercial sex – renting rooms at several hotels in the area. Daughtery is further alleged to have transported and provided the victim for commercial sex.

The Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit presented evidence to a Columbia County Grand Jury, which returned an indictment* against Daughtery and Bennett on Dec. 18, 2025.

All charges against the defendants are listed below.

Monica Daughtery:

1 count of Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude in violation of O.C.G.A. § 16-5-46: Did unlawfully benefit financially from the sexual servitude of the minor.

1 count of Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude in violation of O.C.G.A. § 16-5-46: Did unlawfully maintain a minor for the purpose of sexual servitude.

3 counts of Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude in violation of O.C.G.A. § 16-5-46: Did unlawfully harbor a minor for the purpose of sexual servitude.

1 count of Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude in violation of O.C.G.A. § 16-5-46: Did unlawfully provide a minor for the purpose of sexual servitude.

1 count of Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude in violation of O.C.G.A. § 16-5-46: Did unlawfully transport a minor for the purpose of sexual servitude.

1 count of No Proof of Insurance in violation of O.C.G.A. § 40-6-10: Did operate a motor vehicle on a public roadway and fail to provide proof of the existence of the minimum insurance coverage as required by law.

1 count of Driving While License Suspended in violation of O.C.G.A. § 40-5-121: Did unlawfully drive a motor vehicle upon a road at a time when her privilege to so drive had been suspended by the Department of Driver Services.

Keshawn Bennett:

1 count of Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude in violation of O.C.G.A. § 16-5-46: Did unlawfully benefit financially from the sexual servitude of the minor.

1 count of Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude in violation of O.C.G.A. § 16-5-46: Did unlawfully maintain a minor for the purpose of sexual servitude.

3 counts of Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude in violation of O.C.G.A. § 16-5-46: Did unlawfully harbor a minor, for the purpose of sexual servitude.

This case was investigated by the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit and the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. The Georgia Department of Human Services Special Victims Unit, the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office, and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children also assisted in the recovery of this victim.

No further information about the investigations or the indictments may be released at this time by the Attorney General’s Office.

About the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit

In 2019, with the support of Governor Brian Kemp, First Lady Marty Kemp and leaders in the Georgia General Assembly, Attorney General Chris Carr created the first-of-its-kind statewide Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit.

Since its inception, the Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit has secured more than 70 criminal convictions and rescued and assisted over 200 children. This Unit is based in Atlanta, with regional, satellite prosecutors and investigators in Macon and Augusta.

The Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit is housed in the Attorney General’s Prosecution Division, which also includes Carr’s Gang Prosecution Unit, his White Collar and Cyber Crime Unit, and his Organized Retail Crime Unit.

*Members of the public should keep in mind that indictments contain only allegations against the individual against whom the indictment is sought. A defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty, and it will be the government’s burden at trial to prove the defendant guilty beyond a reasonable doubt of the allegations contained in the indictment.