Trivia Night Draws Significant Participation Across the State

On December 4, 2025, the Delaware Department of State hosted a Statewide Delaware Day Trivia Contest, the first ever event of its kind. The event was a successful celebration of Delaware’s rich history and marked the “unofficial” kickoff of the Delaware 250 commemoration, which recognizes the upcoming 250th anniversary of the nation’s founding.

Over 600 participants from across the State joined in the trivia fun, whether in-person at home or one of the six host sites across all three counties which included Delaware Technical Community College (Georgetown Campus), Dewey Beer Company (Harbeson), Rail Haus (Dover), Delaware State University (Dover), Autumn Arch Beer Project (Newark), and the University of Delaware (Newark). The first 50 attendees at each location received a special Delaware 250 swag bag and prizes of $1,000, $500, and $250 dollars were awarded to the top three trivia winners.

While the participants were playing trivia, Governor Meyer sat down with Delaware’s Secretary of State, Charuni Patibanda-Sanchez, for his latest episode of Matt Chats. Their conversation highlighted Secretary Patibanda-Sanchez’s background and the role and importance of the Department she leads, which has 22 divisions. Several guests joined the show including Maegan Peterman, the new Director of the Delaware Public Archives, and Rony Baltazar-Lopez, the Director of the Office of New Americans, to talk about the important work they’re doing. Mr. Delaware 250 (Erik Raser-Schramm) even made a special appearance and served them some cool but unusual ice cream flavors!

You can watch the recording here and find out more about Delaware 250 by visiting delaware250.org.