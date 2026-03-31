Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs Announces Deputy Director and PIO Appointments

Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs Announces

Deputy Director and Communications Manager Appointments

DOVER, Del. – The Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs (HCA), a state agency focused on preserving Delaware’s unique historical heritage, is pleased to announce the addition of two new key staff positions, Deputy Director and Communications Manager, Public Information Officer (PIO). They will be working with division staff across the state at various museums, historic sites, and administrative offices.

Bridget Frias is promoted to the position of Deputy Director at HCA. In this leadership role she will support Director Suzanne Savery, in all aspects of the agency’s operations. Ms. Frias joined HCA in the fall of 2024 as the Business Services Manager. She spent the prior decade at Delaware Transit Corporation where she was responsible for the overall administration of payroll and pension functions. Throughout her career she has demonstrated effective leadership, project management, strategic planning, and fiscal management skills. She is looking forward to the new role and supporting the division’s initiatives. A native Delawarean, Ms. Frias began her career in local government as a Senior Accountant for the state following completion of her undergraduate studies from Johnson and Wales University in Providence, Rhode Island.

Rachel Hayes joins as Communications Manager, Public Information Officer (PIO) responsible for media relations to promote the agency’s venues and events, educational and outreach initiatives. Upon relocating to Coastal Delaware from the New York Metro Area, Ms. Hayes served as PIO for the Delaware Emergency Management Agency. Prior to that she served in Patient Experience and Healthcare Advocacy roles. Ms. Hayes began her career representing media companies such as WarnerMedia, Time Inc, and the Ad Council. She is a Beryl Institute-Certified Patient Experience Professional and holds a degree in Communications from Boston College.

“Bridget has proven herself invaluable to our business operations here at HCA,” comments agency Director, Suzanne Savery. “Her appointment represents a natural progression in her efforts to advance the important work of our agency. We are equally pleased to bring Rachel into the organization as media lead to raise awareness of and drive community engagement with our many museums and historic sites.” Savery expressed enthusiasm for Rachel’s appointment, noting, “The Division is thrilled to welcome Rachel to the HCA team as our Public Information Officer. As a multifaceted agency dedicated to preserving and interpreting Delaware’s rich and complex history, we know we will have many opportunities to highlight the excellent and creative work of our HCA colleagues.”

###

About HCA: The Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs is an agency of the State of Delaware. The division enhances Delaware’s quality of life by preserving the state’s unique historical heritage, fostering community stability and economic vitality, and providing educational programs and assistance to the public on Delaware history. The division’s diverse array of services includes operation of five museums, administration of the State Historic Preservation Office, conservation of the State’s archaeological and historic-objects collections, operation of a conference center and management of historic properties across the state. Primary funding for division programs and services is provided by annual appropriations from the Delaware General Assembly and grants from the National Park Service, Department of the Interior, a federal agency. However, the contents and opinions expressed in the division’s programs and services do not necessarily reflect the views and policies of the Department of the Interior.