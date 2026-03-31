Delaware Leaders Encourage Residents to Know Their Rights

Governor Meyer launches videos and a webpage educating Delawareans on their rights when interacting with federal law enforcement

WILMINGTON — Governor Matt Meyer and state leaders today released videos in English and Spanish highlighting the essential civil rights guaranteed to Delaware residents when encountering federal immigration authorities. The videos encourage Delawareans to “Know Your Rights” and launch with a state-supported webpage that serves as an easy guide for individuals who want to learn more about how to keep themselves and their families safe.

“Every Delawarean deserves to feel safe in their community, and that includes being prepared in case they encounter federal immigration authorities. That’s why we’re encouraging everyone to ‘Know Your Rights,’” said Governor Matt Meyer. “Delaware’s leaders are united against federal overreach and discrimination, and I want to thank each of them for taking the time to participate. Please share these videos widely, learn your rights, and look out for your neighbors.”



Residents can also find “Know Your Rights” resources from the Delaware Department of Justice in Spanish and Haitian Creole. The full transcripts of the videos are below.

The English version features Delaware leaders from the federal, state, and local levels, including Governor Matt Meyer, U.S. Senator Chris Coons, U.S. Senator Lisa Blunt Rochester, Congresswoman Sarah McBride, Lt. Governor Kyle Evans Gay, Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings, State Senator Kyra Hoffner, State Representative Mara Gorman, State Representative Josue Ortega, Wilmington Mayor John Carney, and Middletown Mayor Kenneth Branner, Jr. The Spanish version features Governor Matt Meyer, U.S. Senator Chris Coons, and State Representative Josue Ortega.



The information is provided to help Delawareans better understand their rights and resources if they interact with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). It is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice.

VIDEO TRANSCRIPTS

ENGLISH VERSION

Hi, I’m [INSERT TITLE AND NAME]

Across the United States, families are living in fear as ICE sweeps through our communities, detaining and harassing our families, friends, and neighbors.

As Delaware leaders, we stand together to say this clearly:

And we reject the cruelty shown by ICE in all of its forms.

We keep one another safe.

That’s why it’s critical that you know your rights.

If you have contact with an immigration officer, you have the right to remain silent.

And the right to have an attorney present.

ICE agents cannot enter or search your home or private areas of your business, unless they have either:

One: A warrant signed by a Judge.

Or two. Your consent to the search.

Remember: You do not have to consent to a search of your home or business.

You have the right to ask for an interpreter.

You do not have to sign any documents that you do not understand.

And if you see ICE agents in your community

Remember that you have the right under the First Amendment

To record or take photos in public view of law enforcement and ICE from a safe distance.

Do not interfere with or resist an arrest.

Your safety – everyone’s safety – is important.

Visit de.gov/kyr for “know your rights,” for more critical information on knowing your civil rights in English, Spanish, and Haitian Creole.

And we will keep working relentlessly to protect the safety of every Delawarean,

Including protecting you from ICE and federal overreach in any way we can.

We are fighting across Delaware.

We are fighting in the General Assembly.

We are fighting in the town of Middletown.

And we need you with us.

Share this video online and with your community and look out for one another. We will not be divided by fear.

We will not let hate define who we are and what we stand for as a community.

Times like these remind us of what it means to be a state of neighbors.

In Delaware, we cherish our immigrant communities, and our state would not be the same without them.

A state where diversity, equity, and inclusion are celebrated.

A state that will always stand up for what’s right.

A state that looks to be a beacon of hope for so many.

And we are a place of refuge

Where individuals and families who want to build a better life themselves can do so free from fear and harassment.

Because we are Delaware.

And we’ll always protect our neighbors.



ESPAÑOL:

Hola, soy [INSERT TITLE AND NAME]

En todo Estados Unidos,las familias viven con miedo mientras ICE realiza operativos en nuestras comunidades, deteniendo y acosando a nuestros amigos, familiares y vecinos.

Como líderes de Delaware, nos mantenemos unidos para decirlo claramente: ninguna vida es prescindible y rechazamos la crueldad mostrada por ICE en todas sus formas.

Nos cuidamos unos a otros.

Por eso es fundamental que conozcas tus derechos.

Si tienes contacto con un agente de inmigración, tienes el derecho a guardar silencio.

Y el derecho a tener un abogado presente.

En la mayoría de los casos, los agentes de ICE no pueden entrar ni registrar tu hogar, las áreas privadas de tu negocio o las aulas, a menos que tengan:

Uno: Una orden firmada por un juez.

O dos: Tu consentimiento para entrar o realizar el registro.

Recuerda: No tienes que dar tu consentimiento para que registren tu hogar o negocio.

Tienes derecho a solicitar un intérprete.

No tienes que firmar ningún documento que no entiendas.

Y si ves agentes de ICE en tu comunidad, recuerda que tienes el derecho bajo la Primera Enmienda de grabar o tomar fotografías en espacios públicos de las fuerzas del orden y de ICE, desde una distancia segura.

No interfieras ni te resistas a un arresto. Tu seguridad es importante. Lo mas importante

Y visita de.gov/kyr para obtener información fundamental sobre tus derechos civiles en inglés o español

Y seguiremos trabajando incansablemente para proteger la seguridad de cada habitante de Delaware, nuestro vecinos, incluyendo protegerte de ICE y de cualquier exceso federal en la medida de nuestras posibilidades.

Y un lugar de refugio donde las personas y las familias que desean construir una vida mejor puedan hacerlo libres de miedo y acoso.

Somos el Primer Estado y siempre protegeremos a nuestros vecinos.

Estamos luchando desde la Oficina del Gobernador.

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