US 12 closed at Naches due to a washout; a repair plan is underway

NACHES – The Washington State Department of Transportation closed a section of US 12 at the east entrance to the town of Naches before the Naches River washed out several hundred feet of roadway.

WSDOT initially closed the highway Wednesday, Dec. 10, when the Naches River began damaging the guardrail along US 12. By Thursday morning, Dec. 11, the river had further eroded the embankment, resulting in a significant washout of both directions of the highway.

For the safety of travelers, US 12 and the adjacent Yakima Greenway Trail remain closed until further notice. A detour is available via local roads.

"This is an important cross-state route and is vital to the local community. We are moving as quickly as possible to determine the best way to repair this section of US 12 and get it back open," said Brian White, WSDOT region administrator.

The timeline for repairs will be shared when more details are available.