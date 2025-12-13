underway to repair a damaged section of US 12 in Naches

NACHES – Work to repair a section of US 12 in Naches damaged by the Naches River is underway.

Apollo, Inc. has been selected to perform the emergency work. Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will create a buttress to block the river, rebuild the embankment, backfill the highway with gravel and then pave, stripe and install guardrail.

The contractor will work seven days a week to expedite the road reopening as quickly as possible. The work is expected to finish construction by early January 2026.

During construction, US 12 and the adjacent Yakima Greenway Trail will remain closed until the project is complete. A detour is available via local roads.

Background

On Wednesday, Dec. 10, WSDOT closed US 12 as a precaution, and the following day, more than 300 feet of the guardrail and highway had been washed out by the river during Washington state’s record-breaking flooding.