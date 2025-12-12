MEC Nonceba Kontsiwe marks 16 Days of Activism against GBV at Ntabethemba through agricultural support, 12 Dec

In the promotion of human dignity, equality, and sustainable livelihoods, Agriculture MEC Nonceba Kontsiwe will on Friday, 12 December 2025, mark the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence by providing agricultural support to women, children, and child-headed households in Ntabethemba, Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality, in the Chris Hani District.

The 16 Days of Activism is a worldwide campaign that seeks to oppose violence against women and children, held from 25 November to 10 December every year.

In closing this year’s campaign, MEC Kontsiwe joins in solidarity of the national call for gender equality and cessation of violence against women and children, emphasising that the success of this movement relies on consistent individual and collective actions to safeguard society and break the cycle of abuse.

Research shows gender-based violence stems from unemployment, inequality, poverty, social status of women in society, injustices of the past and patriarchal norms.

As part of a broader mandate to ensure inclusive societal development, MEC Kontsiwe will empower vulnerable households with agriculture resources to strengthen livelihoods. The support targeted to 100 households includes chicks, feed and medicine, 100 chicken broilers, piggery feed as well as groceries for 100 families as temporary relief.

This ongoing programme forms part of efforts to build an inclusive, self-sustaining society and contribute to equitable economic growth.

Members of the media are invited to attend the event as follows.

Venue: Ntabethemba

Date: Friday, 12 December 2025

Time: 10:00

Enquiries:

Media liaison

Mr Atule Joka

Cell: 071 688 4231

Cell: 071 608 9041

Media liaison

Mr Thozi Manyisana

Cell: 068 763 4268

