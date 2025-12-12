Government welcomes decline in SA’s poverty levels

Government welcomes the latest Poverty Trends in South Africa report released by Statistics South Africa, which shows a significant decline in poverty levels over the past seventeen years. The findings mark an important step forward in the country’s ongoing efforts to reduce poverty, improve living conditions, and advance inclusive development.

According to the report, the proportion of South Africans living below the Lower-Bound Poverty Line (LBPL) set at R1 300 per person per month in 2023 prices, has fallen to 37.9% in 2023. This represents a notable 19.6 percentage point reduction since 2006. The data further highlights that progress in reducing poverty has been most pronounced among black African and Coloured populations, reflecting the positive impact of targeted social and economic interventions.

The report also highlights areas where continued focus is needed, including improving the economic conditions of women and addressing the emerging rise of poverty among White and Indian communities. The report also reaffirms that the country is moving in the right direction and that sustained investment in social protection, job creation, education, and economic support measures is yielding tangible results.

Government reiterates its commitment to working with all sectors of society to accelerate poverty reduction and broaden access to economic opportunities. Through coordinated policies and targeted programmes, the country will continue striving toward a more equitable and inclusive South Africa.

