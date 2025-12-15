Study Presented at SABCS 2025 Demonstrates Identification of Low Risk Luminal Breast Cancer Patients Using MammaTyper®

Low Risk Patients Identified by MammaTyper® LRP Had Significantly Better DDFS and Did Not Benefit from Adjuvant Chemotherapy

Our study results suggest that MammaTyper® LRP may present a low cost and locally available pre-screen for the Oncotype Dx Breast Recurrence Score® test in ER+/Her2- breast cancer patients.” — Prof. Ling XU, Peking University First Hospital

BERLIN, GERMANY, December 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cerca Biotech., a Germany-based diagnostics company, announces the poster presentation at San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium 2025 of a study highlighting the use of MammaTyper® in the prediction of low risk in ER+/HER2- breast cancer.

SABCS is the largest breast cancer research meeting in the world attended by leading clinicians, researchers, patient advocates, journalists, and healthcare industry professionals from around the world where ground breaking discoveries, clinical studies, and cutting-edge treatments for breast cancer are reported and discussed.

MammaTyper® is a molecular diagnostic test from Cerca Biotech GmbH that is a RT-qPCR test for the quantitative determination of the mRNA expression of four key biomarkers (ER, PR, HER2, and Ki-67) for the objective and more precise subtyping of breast cancer. Besides molecular subtyping, the MammaTyper® LRP score was previously demonstrated to accurately predict ER+/HER2- breast cancer patients as having an Oncotype Dx Breast Recurrence Score® test result of 25 or lower.

The study presented at SABCS (Abstract No. 1363, Poster No. PS3-10-06) further validates that the low risk patients identified by MammaTyper® LRP (that is, patients predicted to have an Oncotype Dx Breast Recurrence Score® test result ≤25) had significantly better 9-year DDFS (distant disease free survival), and did not benefit from adjuvant chemotherapy.

Professor Ling XU of Peking University First Hospital, who led the study, said: “We are pleased to present our study with MammaTyper®. Our study results suggest that MammaTyper® LRP presents a low cost and locally available pre-screen for the Oncotype Dx Breast Recurrence Score® test in ER+/HER2- breast cancer patients, especially in circumstances where the Oncotype Dx Breast Recurrence Score® test may not be readily accessible.”

Mr. Richard Hughes, Commercial Director of Cerca Biotech GmbH, stated, “This study further adds to the clinical benefits of MammaTyper® and supports our mission to promote precision medicine in breast cancer with improved tools such as MammaTyper®.”

About Cerca Biotech GmbH

Cerca Biotech is a diagnostic company based in Germany focused on bringing novel and innovative diagnostic products to the oncology and women’s health market. We strive to introduce the best tests to meet the unmet clinical needs at an affordable cost, with clinical accuracy and rapid results as our focus. Utilising a combination of experienced distributors and direct sales Cerca Biotech has a commercial reach from Germany through the Nordics and Eastern Europe to the Middle East, Africa, India and beyond. Our team comprises of highly experienced commercial, technical and clinical experts in the field of IVD, allowing rapid deployment of novel technologies with a "get it right first time" strategy.

References

1. Ding et al. Comparison between the LRP model and Adjuvant!© Online in predicting 9-year distant disease-free survival. SABCS 2025, abstract #1363.

2. Ding et al. Identification of low risk patients with ER+/HER2- breast cancer by mRNA-based LRP model. Annals of Oncology, Volume 36, S379. 429eP. DOI: 10.1016/j.annonc.2025.08.853.

3. Lehr. et al. Prediction of Oncotype Dx results based on local gene expression measurements by MammaTyper®. Cancer Res. (2018) 78 (4_Supplement): P1-06-11. DOI:10.1158/1538-7445.SABCS17-P1-06-11.

4. Lehr et al. Standardized prediction of Oncotype DX® risk classes by local RT-qPCR. Cancer Res (2019) 79 (4_Supplement): P2-07-08. https://doi.org/10.1158/1538-7445.SABCS18-P2-07-08.

5. Oncotype Dx Breast Recurrence Score® is a registered trademark of Genomic Health Inc., a subsidiary of Exact Sciences Inc.

For more information

Visit the company website at www.cercabiotech or contact info@cercabiotech.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.