Shuwen Biotech Unveils AMR Testing Technology at International Forum

DEQING, CHINA, October 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During the 2025 International Forum on Gonococcal Infections and Resistance (IFGIR) from October 17 to 19 in Hangzhou, China, Shuwen Biotech presented its vision and technological breakthroughs in gonococcal drug resistance detection, offering a solution for global antimicrobial resistance (AMR) response.

As a leading academic forum for global gonococcal infection and resistance research, this year’s IFGIR brought together over 100 experts and scholars from worldwide in gonococcal diagnosis, treatment and prevention. Attendees engaged in in-depth discussions on challenges and technological innovations in AMR response.

Gonococcal AMR has become a major threat to global public health, severely undermining the effectiveness of clinical treatments. Compared to the traditional culture methods that require a few days of wait time, Shuwen’s screening technology for drug-resistant infection is based on its new mutation discoveries and innovative algorithms, and can deliver test results within one or two hours.

"Once implemented, this technology will fundamentally transform the current state of gonococcal AMR testing, which has long been plagued by long turnaround time, low accuracy, and limited coverage," commented Dr. Barclay Li, Shuwen’s Chief Scientific Officer. "Our technology would allow physicians to diagnose gonococcal infection, identify the pathogen’s drug resistance profile, and select the most suitable antibiotic treatment regimen right at the initial consultation. This not only prevents the exacerbation of resistance caused by trial and error in medication use, but also provides real-time, accurate data support for AMR surveillance networks." Shuwen is advancing this patented technology toward clinical translation and international collaboration.

About Shuwen Biotech

Shuwen Biotech is an integrated women’s health diagnostic company with offices in China and Germany. Shuwen houses an experienced development and regulatory team, GMP/ISO13485-certified IVD manufacturing facilities, and CAP-accredited central labs, all in line with global standards to continue to deliver transformational products and services to its customers globally and open new possibilities in the advancement of health. Founded on the principles of innovation, patent protection, and international collaboration, Shuwen established strategic partnerships with leading academic and commercial institutions to commercialize first-in-class diagnostic technologies and patents, and has developed and commercialized a range of novel diagnostics in the fields of cancer and women’s health. Shuwen has also developed quality companion diagnostics and provided central lab biomarker testing services to leading pharmaceutical developers and hospitals. Innovative diagnostic products in women’s health are marketed throughout internationally in more than 50 countries. For more information, please visit https://www.shuwendx.com/en/home/.

