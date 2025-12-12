En Banc Review Granted in New Jersey Sensitive Places Lawsuit

Second Amendment Foundation logo

The Third Circuit Court of Appeals has agreed to an en banc review of SAF's challenge to New Jersey’s “sensitive places” firearms carry restrictions.

The provisions left in place after the three-judge review fly in the face of not only the Second Amendment, but also the Supreme Court’s ruling in Bruen. ” — Adam Kraut, Executive Director

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Third Circuit Court of Appeals has agreed to an en banc review of the Second Amendment Foundation’s (SAF) challenge to New Jersey’s “sensitive places” firearms carry restrictions.The case, Koons v. Attorney General of New Jersey (No: 23-2043), challenges laws New Jersey enacted in response to the 2022 landmark Supreme Court Bruen decision. The laws create multiple overlapping categories of so-called “sensitive places” where even those with a concealed carry permit are prohibited from carrying a firearm. The restrictions, in essence, cover almost every square inch of the state, severely limiting where residents can exercise their Second Amendment rights.SAF filed a petition for en banc review in October after securing a partial victory in the case when a three-judge panel upheld the preliminary injunction SAF won at the district court for the carry of loaded, operable firearms in private vehicles and carry on private property open to the public without the owners express consent or signage. That panel decision did, however, uphold numerous provisions of New Jersey’s post-Bruen “sensitive places” law.“We are thrilled the court has agreed to hear this case with the full panel of judges,” said SAF Executive Director Adam Kraut. “The provisions left in place after the three-judge review fly in the face of not only the Second Amendment, but also the Supreme Court’s ruling in Bruen. We are optimistic the court will rule in our favor and finally stop infringing on the constitutional rights of New Jersey residents.”SAF is joined in the case by the Firearms Policy Coalition, the Coalition of New Jersey Firearm Owners, New Jersey Second Amendment Society and four private citizens.“Lawmakers in New Jersey are doing nothing more than wasting taxpayer money while at the same time continuing to infringe on the Second Amendment rights of residents,” said SAF Director of Legal Research and Education Kostas Moros. “This thinly veiled attempt to make the Second Amendment a second-class right hast to be stopped, and we look forward to fighting this bad faith law in court.”For more information visit SAF.org.

