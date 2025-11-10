SAF Seeks Supreme Court Review in Connecticut Assault Weapons Ban Case

Second Amendment Foundation logo

The Second Amendment Foundation (SAF) and its partners have petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court for review in Grant v. Rovella.

Bans like Connecticut’s are in direct contradiction to the demands of the Constitution and prior Supreme Court decisions and its time they’re relegated to the dustbin of history.” — Adam Kraut, Executive Director

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Second Amendment Foundation (SAF) and its partners have petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court for review in Grant v. Rovella (No: 23-1344), SAF’s challenge to Connecticut’s so-called “assault weapons” ban.Connecticut is on the minority list of states that have banned, both by name and by feature set, commonly owned contemporary semi-automatic rifles. As part of SAF’s nationwide initiative to put an end to these types of unconstitutional arms bans, the organization filed suit on the grounds that the law violated the Second and Fourteenth Amendments. After a troubling and misguided preliminary injunction decision from the Second Circuit Court of Appeals in August, SAF is now presenting the case to the Supreme Court for its consideration. Grant joins three other SAF cases currently before the Court, including Viramontes, SAF’s challenge to the Cook County, Ill., assault weapons ban.“Last term Justice Kavanaugh said that he suspected the Court would take up the assault weapons issue in the next term or two,” said SAF Executive Director Adam Kraut. “Our goal as a leader in the Second Amendment advocacy space is to build and present every possible opportunity for the Court to do exactly that. Bans like Connecticut’s are in direct contradiction to the demands of the Constitution and prior Supreme Court decisions and its time they’re relegated to the dustbin of history.”As noted in the petition , “… Connecticut’s ban on ‘assault weapons’ extends to many ordinary and common semiautomatic firearms – including the AR-15 rifle. These covered firearms are mechanically and functionally identical to every other semiautomatic firearm in the way that they fire.” Originally filed in 2022, SAF is joined in the case by the Connecticut Citizens Defense League and three private citizens.“This case has far-reaching implications for the entire country,” said SAF founder and Executive Vice President Alan M. Gottlieb. “Residents of Connecticut and the other 10 states that have similar laws face felony prosecution for owning any number of firearms that are in common use around the country. The Constitution protects all arms in common use by citizens for lawful purposes, even those that activist lawmakers have lumped into artificially conjured definitions based on features that they don’t even understand.”

