WHAT EIGHT AI SYSTEMS REVEALED ABOUT RISK, ACCOUNTABILITY, AND THE COST OF SEAMLESS EFFICIENCY

As global leaders implement AI protections, executive order blocks US state regulation while AI systems admit need for oversight

The systems know they need oversight. The companies know. Now US federal policy is ensuring states cannot act on that knowledge.” — Derek Simpson, Author

AMESBURY, MA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- US and Australia Take Opposite Approaches to AI Oversight as New Book Documents What AI Systems Admit About Their Own RisksA stark divide in global AI policy emerged this week as the United States signed an executive order blocking state-level AI regulation, while Australia's social media ban for children under 16 took effect and the UK's Online Safety Act became fully enforceable.The contrasting approaches arrive as a new book documents what major AI systems will admit about their own risks when questioned directly.The Quiet Bargain: What Eight AI Systems Revealed About Risk, Accountability, and the Cost of Seamless Efficiency (Imagination Network Press, 2025) presents findings from author Derek Simpson's two-year cross-examination of ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Meta AI, Perplexity, Grok, DeepSeek, and Llama.The systems' own admissions align more closely with the regulatory concerns driving international legislation than with the US federal position blocking oversight.What the AI Systems AdmittedUnder structured questioning, the AI systems acknowledged specific risks that mirror the concerns motivating international regulation:Gemini, developed by Google, described its own deployment as "premature" and stated that "binding international regulation" would be required to change the current trajectory.Meta AI, which operates inside Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger, admitted it affects users "without their consent" and acknowledged that reliance on it could erode "skills like active listening, conflict resolution, and consensus-building."ChatGPT acknowledged that "users should understand things they often don't" about how the system operates.Claude stated there may be "truths I cannot tell, and neither of us can know what they are."Global Regulatory LandscapeAustralia's Online Safety Amendment, which took effect this week, requires social media platforms to prevent users under 16 from holding accounts, with fines up to 50 million Australian dollars for non-compliance.The UK's Online Safety Act now requires platforms to implement age verification and protect children from harmful content, with potential fines of 10 percent of global revenue.Denmark has announced plans to implement similar restrictions for users under 15 in 2026. France and Spain are leading an EU initiative to establish a minimum age of 15 for social media access across member states.Meanwhile, the US executive order signed this week preempts state-level AI regulation, preventing individual states from implementing their own oversight frameworks.The Documentation Gap"The contrast is striking," said Simpson. "One side of the world is building accountability frameworks based on documented harms. The other just removed the ability to create them."Simpson noted that the AI systems' own testimony supports the case for oversight. "These systems will admit, when asked directly, that their deployment is outpacing safeguards. Gemini used the word 'premature.' Meta AI acknowledged responsibility for effects on young users. The systems know they need oversight. The companies know. Now US federal policy is ensuring states cannot act on that knowledge."The Quiet Bargain is available on Amazon in Kindle and paperback formats.

