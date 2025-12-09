Submit Release
New Book Documents Two-Year Research Project Cross-Examining Eight Major AI Systems

WHAT EIGHT AI SYSTEMS REVEALED ABOUT RISK, ACCOUNTABILITY, AND THE COST OF SEAMLESS EFFICIENCY

New Book Documents How Meta's AI Admitted It Affects Young Users "Without Their Consent" — While Refusing to Answer 14 Questions About Its Impact

The book documents their responses verbatim, allowing readers to evaluate the findings for themselves”
— Derek Simpson, Author
AMESBURY, MA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Derek Simpson announces the release of The Quiet Bargain: What Eight AI Systems Revealed About Risk, Accountability, and the Cost of Seamless Efficiency (Imagination Network Press), available on Amazon December 12, 2025.

About the Book

The Quiet Bargain presents findings from a two-year research project in which Simpson conducted structured interviews with eight major AI systems: ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Meta AI, Perplexity, Grok, DeepSeek, and Llama.

Using a cross-examination methodology, Simpson asked each system direct questions about its limitations, risks, and potential impacts on users. The book documents their responses verbatim, allowing readers to evaluate the findings for themselves.

Topics Addressed

The book examines how AI systems respond to questions about dependency formation, user consent, data processing, and accountability frameworks. It also explores how AI integration intersects with current policy discussions around online safety and child protection.

About the Methodology

Simpson developed a structured interview approach that treats AI systems as primary sources of information about their own capabilities and limitations. Each chapter presents one system's responses alongside analysis of patterns across all eight systems.

About the Author

Derek Simpson is an independent researcher focused on AI accountability. The Quiet Bargain is his first book.

Availability

The Quiet Bargain is available in Kindle and paperback formats on Amazon beginning December 12, 2025. Review copies are available upon request.

Media Contact
Derek Simpson
derek@thequietbargain.com
thequietbargain.com

Derek Simpson
Imagination Network Press
+1 978-853-9593
