Lifebit Launches AI-Powered Federated Data Hubs for Secure Data Exploration

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lifebit, the global leader in federated and AI-powered data intelligence platforms and trusted research solutions, today announced the launch of AI-Powered Federated Data Hubs , a new solution that transforms how organisations collaborate, govern, and explore connected datasets securely - without moving or exposing sensitive data.As public sector, research, health and biopharma organisations increasingly rely on distributed data, data providers face mounting barriers to making their datasets discoverable: fragmented systems, limited governance, restricted access to sensitive data, and complex querying requirements - all while data consumers struggle to find, understand and analyse data across institutions. These challenges hinder cross-institutional research, slow down discovery, and increase compliance risks.Lifebit’s AI-Powered Federated Data Hubs solve these issues by enabling data providers to deploy federated data nodes across their distributed data sites and unify them into a single data-hub view, allowing dispersed datasets to be operated on and queried as one - without ever moving or duplicating the data.The platform further enhances this by securely deploying advanced AI models, allowing end-users and data consumers to interact with all distributed data through natural-language queries . Ultimately, Lifebit’s AI-Powered Federated Data Hubs create a secure, AI-driven environment where data providers can make distributed data discoverable to authorised data consumers while retaining full control and compliance. Data consumers gain intuitive natural-language access to federated data, and data-provider administrators enforce fine-grained governance, enabling seamless collaboration without ever compromising privacy.“At Lifebit, our mission is to unlock secure, compliant, and intelligent data collaboration at scale,” said Maria Dunford, CEO of Lifebit. “With our AI-Powered Federated Data Hubs, we’re setting a new standard for trusted, governed research-where AI accelerates discovery across boundaries without ever moving or compromising the data. This represents the next major step-change in making data federation fully self-service and truly democratized for both data providers and data consumers.”About the SolutionThe AI-Powered Federated Data Hubs enable:ㆍFederated Security and Airlock Governance By-Design: Ensures that data never moves from their secure distributed data sites.ㆍFederated Data Access & Exploration: Enables access and exploration of connected datasets across sites while returning only aggregated, non-identifiable results.ㆍGoverned Collaboration: Data Provider Organisation Admins manage permissions and access requests, ensuring every data query meets privacy and compliance standards.ㆍAI-Driven Querying: Converts natural language questions into federated SQL queries automatically, making complex data exploration accessible to all users.ㆍFull Auditability: Every query is logged for transparency, reproducibility, and compliance.ㆍCount-Level Results Only: Guarantee that no individual-level data is ever exposed.Why It MattersWith this launch, Lifebit empowers governments, research institutions, and biopharma organisations to achieve secure, governed collaboration at scale - connecting distributed data ecosystems while remaining fully compliant with data protection standards.By combining federated access with AI-driven usability, Lifebit is redefining how research teams explore and share data safely, accelerating insight generation across global networks.Download the full whitepaper: https://lifebit.ai/white-papers/ai-powered-federated-data-hub/ About LifebitLifebit is the global leader in federated, secure, and compliant health data intelligence platforms and trusted research solutions. We help governments, health systems, and biopharma organisations unify, govern, and unlock biomedical data for real-world research, clinical impact, and life-saving discovery.The Lifebit Platform Solutions are trusted by leading government and enterprise institutions including the NIH, Genomics England, and CanPath, among others, securely managing over 275 million patient records across 30+ countries.With operations across the U.S., Canada, UK, Singapore, Japan, and Australia, Lifebit powers national precision medicine programmes and enterprise data infrastructures worldwide.Learn more: https://lifebit.ai

