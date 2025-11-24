Lifebit Launches Rapid Data Products — Instant Access to Deeply Curated, Multimodal Real-World Data

Lifebit announces the launch of Rapid Data Products, enabling instant access to deeply curated, multimodal real-world data. Chart showing total patients and available genomic data (SNP and WGS) across Cardiometabolic, CNS, and Inflammatory disease cohorts in Lifebit's Rapid Data Products.

Accelerated insights. Globally diverse cohorts. Delivered in minutes — not months.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lifebit, the global leader in federated and data intelligence platforms and trusted research solutions, today announced the launch of Lifebit Rapid Data Products , a new offering that gives biopharma and research organizations instant access to deeply curated, multimodal real-world datasets through a streamlined procurement and data access experience.For the first time, teams can browse, select, and begin working with rich multi-modal disease cohorts within minutes, without lengthy contracting cycles or complex data delivery workflows.“Researchers are under increasing pressure to accelerate discovery, yet access to the right data remains one of the biggest bottlenecks,” said Dr. Maria Dunford, CEO of Lifebit. “With Rapid Data Products, we’re delivering high-quality, globally diverse datasets faster than ever before, supported by transparent procurement and immediate availability within Lifebit’s Federated Trusted Research Environment . This instant access to harmonized, research-ready data—combined with our full analytical capabilities—ensures the fastest possible path to unlocking data value, driving insights, and achieving results.”About Lifebit Rapid Data ProductsLifebit Rapid Data Products provide pre-curated, multimodal datasets with rich phenotypes, including longitudinal clinical measurements, biomarkers, and genomic modalities (SNP, WGS). Designed for speed, transparency, and scientific depth, the offering allows teams to select disease cohorts and begin secure analysis the same day their contract is finalized.The initial release spans three major therapeutic areas - Cardiometabolic, CNS, and Inflammatory - each featuring deeply characterized, longitudinally enriched data tailored for the specific indications.Access to this deeply phenotyped real-world data is foundational for accelerating:• Biomarker discovery• Therapeutic target validation• Disease progression modelling• Patient stratification• Trial design and enrichment• Post-market safety and effectiveness evaluation• Label expansionBy removing procurement friction and enabling same-day access to high-quality datasets, Lifebit empowers researchers to focus entirely on scientific innovation rather than data logistics.Accelerated procurement process of Lifebit Rapid Data Products• ✅ Select your disease area of interest and your preferred omics type (SNP or WGS).• ✅ Select whether to procure individual patients, a sub-cohort, or a combined disease-area cohort. Combined cohorts include a price discount.• ✅ Select your data access duration - by year or by quarter. Yearly commitments include a price discount.• ✅ Access the data immediately within Lifebit's secure, federated Trusted Research Environment™ (TRE).Delivered Same Day in Lifebit’s Federated Trusted Research Environment™Once contracted, access is delivered instantly via Lifebit’s secure TRE, which includes:• Instant access to the Lifebit Trusted Research Environment™ for secure, compliant analysis• Interactive cohort browser for rapid data exploration and precise sub-cohort creation and analyses• Full analytics stack including JupyterLab, RStudio, Spark, and additional scientific tools• Ability to bring and run your own Nextflow pipelines, containerised tools, or web applications• Best-practice analytical modules and visualization tools available out of the box.• Regulatory-grade security and compliance, including compliance with FedRAMP, HIPAA, ISO 27001, GxP and GDPR, among other standards.About LifebitLifebit is the global leader in federated, secure, and compliant health data intelligence platforms and trusted research solutions - helping government, health system, and biopharma organizations to unify, govern, and unlock biomedical data for real-world research, clinical impact, and life-saving discovery.The Lifebit Platform Solutions are trusted by leading government and enterprise institutions, including the NIH, Genomics England, CanPath, 23andMe, Flatiron Health, among others, securely managing over 275 million patient records across 30+ countries.With operations across the U.S., Canada, UK, Singapore, Japan, and Australia, Lifebit powers national precision medicine programmes and enterprise data infrastructures worldwide.Learn more: https://lifebit.ai

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.