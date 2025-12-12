Ovingham dry zone permanent

Release date: 11/12/25

The State Government has moved swiftly and decisively to help tackle anti-social behaviour in the area surrounding the Ovingham Underpass, with an expanded dry area to be made permanent from today.

Last month, the Liquor and Gambling Commissioner Brett Humphrey approved an interim dry area, while discussions with the relevant councils and other key stakeholders, including local MPs, continued the establishment of a permanent dry area.

Following a joint application made by the City of Charles Sturt and City of Prospect, Minister for Consumer and Business Affairs Andrea Michaels has agreed to establish a permanent, expanded dry area covering parts of Bowden, Brompton, Fitzroy, Ovingham, Prospect and Renown Park.

The decision was made in close consultation with both Councils, South Australia Police and the Department of Human Services.

A map of the new dry area can be found at:

https://www.cbs.sa.gov.au/sections/LGL/find-a-dry-area/ovingham-renown-park-and-adjacent-area-1

https://www.cbs.sa.gov.au/sections/LGL/find-a-dry-area/ovingham-area-1

https://www.cbs.sa.gov.au/sections/LGL/find-a-dry-area/bowden-area-1

Quotes

Attributable to Andrea Michaels

Clearly anti-social behaviour and alcohol-fuelled violence are significant issues for both residents and businesses in the area.

Consultation undertaken by both councils indicated strong community support for the establishment of a dry area.

This decisive step will help authorities and relevant service providers to address anti-social behaviour at the Ovingham Underpass and surrounding areas so that the local community feels safe and to support those affected by displacement and substance misuse.

This action cannot be considered in isolation, though. Dry areas are just one action that can help reduce alcohol related harm, and it’s pleasing to see the City of Charles Sturt and City of Prospect working together on this with the support of relevant government agencies and SAPOL.

I’d like to thank the local councils, local Members of Parliament, South Australia Police, the Department of Human Services and others who have played a vital role in developing this response.

Attributable to City of Prospect Mayor Matthew Larwood

City of Prospect welcomes the Minister’s announcement of a permanent and expanded dry zone at Ovingham Underpass, and we’re proud to have collaborated effectively with the State Government to tackle this anti-social behaviour head-on.

This action, supported by the ongoing efforts of Council, SAPOL, and State authorities, proves that community advocacy delivers lasting solutions.

We thank our community for their continued support and engagement, as this combined effort is essential to prioritising the safety and wellbeing of every resident in our local area.

Attributable to City of Charles Sturt Mayor Angela Evans

We welcome the Ministerial approval of the permanent Dry Zone and expanded area, which represents a significant step toward supporting our residents, local businesses and visitors in Ovingham and surrounding suburbs.

The temporary Dry Zones have already shown positive results, and we remain committed to building on this progress.

As a Council we will continue to work closely with service agencies and community partners to foster a safe, inclusive and welcoming environment for all.