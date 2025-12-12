A new musical featuring an all-star team

MACAU, December 12 - The Cultural Affairs Bureau presents Operation Oops! A Musical, an original comedy under the project “Commissioning Performing Arts Productions 2024-2026”, over three shows running from January 31 to February 2 next year, at the Macao Cultural Centre’s Small Auditorium.

Adapted from the homonymous novel by local playwright Lawrence Lei I Leong, this new production features an outstanding collaboration between native and regional talents, bringing to life a score composed by Golden Horse winner Leon Ko. The show’s lively cast is led by Jordan Cheng, Macao’s multi-award-winning performer honoured as Best Actor at the 31st Hong Kong Drama Awards, and is directed by Fong Chun Kit, one of the leading creative minds at the Hong Kong Repertory Theatre, while the choreography is conceived by local dance creator Florence Cheong.

The musical tells the awarded story of a band of misfits who, frustrated by the soaring housing prices, devise a desperate, absurd plan. Thwarted by a string of funny, unfortunate blunders, the zero-budget mission spirals into chaos.

Operation Oops! will be staged at the Macao Cultural Centre from late January to early February 2026, and tickets will be on sale from 14 December at Enjoy Macao Ticketing, Damai and Maoyan platforms, available at various prices and discounts. For further information and promotional offers, please visit www.icm.gov.mo or dial (853) 2840 0555.