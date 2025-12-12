Macao SAR Government expresses sincere gratitude to Central Government for supporting Macao’s coordination of APEC Tourism Ministerial Meeting

MACAU, December 12 - China assumes the role as the host of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) 2026. It will be the third time for China to host the APEC Summit. As the arrangement by the Central Government, one of the major meetings in the APEC Summit, the APEC Tourism Ministerial Meeting, will convene in Macao in June 2026.

Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai indicated that since the past edition in 2014, the APEC Tourism Ministerial Meeting will take place in the Macao Special Administrative Region once again, carrying significant meaning. The SAR Government herein expresses sincerest gratitude to the Central Government for the long-standing trust and support. In meticulous alignment with the national strategic planning, the SAR Government will take an active role in forging effective communication and collaboration with the authorities concerned. Under the strong tutelage of the Central Government, the SAR Government will progressively forge ahead with various preparations for the meeting, in thorough dedication to integration and service for the national development and ensuring the meeting will convene smoothly, making Macao’s contributions to the success of the APEC Summit next year.

Secretary for Economy and Finance, Tai Kin Ip, stated that being granted the Country’s unwavering support, the SAR Government will embrace the valuable opportunities brought by coordination of this pivotal international meeting, to provide member economies of APEC with a window onto Macao’s successful implementation of the principle “One Country, Two Systems”, deepen Macao’s pragmatic cooperation with APEC member economies in economy and trade, tourism and other realms, in turn injecting a greater impetus that propels Macao’s development into a world centre of tourism and leisure, and steers the economy towards adequate diversification and high-quality development.

The 13th APEC Tourism Ministerial Meeting and the 67th APEC Tourism Working Group Meeting will convene in Macao in June 2026. Senior tourism representatives of the APEC member economies will gather in Macao for profound dialogues, to forge closer communication and cooperation for the future development of the tourism industry in the Asia-Pacific Region. Macao will capitalize on the unique advantages gifted by the Country’s support and as a bridge that connects China and the world, leveraging the platform of this meeting to paint out wondrous colors of the story of China’s modern development and the fascinating chapters of Macao’s multicultural harmony.