“Let’s Hang Out” (Guangzhou) Opens Today with High Popularity and Full of Business Opportunities

MACAU, December 12 - The "2025 Let’s Hang Out – Lusophone and Macao Products Bazaar" (Guangzhou), jointly organised by the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) and the Guangzhou Committee of China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, with support from the Foreign Affairs Office of the People’s Government of Guangzhou Municipality and co-organised by the China Chamber of International Commerce – Guangzhou Chamber of Commerce, officially opened today (12 December) and will run for three days at the North Square of the Guangzhou Grandview Mall. The event features a showcase of products from Portuguese-speaking countries (PSCs) and Macao, along with dance performances, workshops, interactive installations, and lucky draws. Buyers, residents, and tourists are warmly invited to participate and experience the charm of PSCs’ culture in just one place.

IPIM Director Sam Lei stated during the opening ceremony that this event marks the first time "Let’s Hang Out" is held in Guangzhou, stepping into cities beyond Macao and Hengqin. Leveraging Guangzhou's advantages as a central city in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, the aim is to help more products from PSCs and Macao tap into the vast mainland market, enhance product awareness and influence, and further consolidate Macao's role as a service platform for trade co-operation between China and PSCs.

This event features 26 Macao small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), showcasing over 200 unique products from PSCs and Macao, including beverages, coffee, canned goods, snacks, aromatic products, accessories, cultural and creative products, as well as daily necessities. Among the exhibitors, four are first-timers, and some are even offering newly launched products for sale. Selected products are available at lower than 20% of the original price, and some items are priced at just RMB 1.

The event also incorporates live streaming by internet influencers to increase product exposure, expand sales channels, and broaden business opportunities. Performances include popular Portuguese songs, traditional Portuguese folk dances, Brazilian samba drumming, and traditional music. Free artistic workshops, such as wine tasting and frisbee workshops, are available, but prior registration is required. The programme is rich and not to be missed.

The first day of the event has attracted a great number of residents, buyers, and tourists, receiving enthusiastic responses. Some Guangzhou residents noted that the event combines the unique characteristics of Portuguese-speaking countries, making it suitable for weekend outings and shopping with friends and family. The artistic workshops are very innovative, and the diverse performances bring unforgettable experiences. First-time participating SMEs from Macao are optimistic about sales and have specially prepared new products to interact with guests, hoping to expand into the Guangzhou and other Greater Bay Area markets.

To date, "Let’s Hang Out" has successfully held over ten stations, continuously promoting public understanding of the culture of Portuguese-speaking countries and Macao products. The Guangzhou station of the event will be open to the public from 12 to 14 December (Friday to Sunday), from 2 PM to 9 PM. Visitors are welcome to attend. For more details, please visit [https://www.ipim.gov.mo/zh-hant/] or IPIM public account on WeChat, or call +853 8798 9724 or +86 153 4484 1168 during office hours for inquiries.