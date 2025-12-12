Macao Polytechnic University’s Internationalisation Project “MPU Connect” Shortlisted for QS Reimagine Education Awards

MACAU, December 12 - Macao Polytechnic University (MPU)’s innovative internationalisation project, MPU Connect, has been shortlisted for the 2025 QS Reimagine Education Awards under the category “The Power of Partnerships”. The recognition highlights MPU’s achievements in fostering global cooperation, cross-cultural engagement, and international talent development.

The shortlisted project, MPU Connect, is a comprehensive international strategic model designed to unite education, research, and cross-sector collaboration. The initiative focuses on four key pillars: talent development, collaborative research, social inclusion, and inclusive mobility, bringing together partners across continents. It spans all nine Lusophone countries (Angola, Brazil, Cape Verde, Guinea-Bissau, Mozambique, Portugal, São Tomé and Príncipe, East Timor, and Equatorial Guinea), while also strengthening ties with strategic institutions such as the University of Coimbra (Portugal) and the Guangdong University of Foreign Studies (China).

As MPU continues strengthening its global collaboration network, MPU Connect represents a key milestone in advancing the University’s mission to nurture future-ready talent and promote impactful international cooperation. The University will remain committed to deepening partnerships with Lusophone and global institutions, contributing to educational innovation, social development, and Macao’s role as a platform between China and Lusophone countries.

The QS Reimagine Education Awards, organised by global higher education analytics specialist Quacquarelli Symonds, recognise outstanding and innovative approaches to teaching, learning, and partnership building. With 18 award categories and over 1,600 submissions annually from around the world, the competition is judged by an international panel of experts.