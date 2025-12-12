Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,659 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 358,543 in the last 365 days.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared post on commemoration day of National Leader Heydar Aliyev

AZERBAIJAN, December 12 - To His Excellency Mr. Serdar Berdimuhamedov, President of Turkmenistan

Dear Serdar Gurbanguliyevich,

I sincerely congratulate you and your fraternal people on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the recognition of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality.

The adoption on 12 December 1995 of the resolution by the United Nations General...

11 December 2025, 15:30

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared post on commemoration day of National Leader Heydar Aliyev

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.