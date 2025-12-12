First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared post on commemoration day of National Leader Heydar Aliyev

AZERBAIJAN, December 12 - To His Excellency Mr. Serdar Berdimuhamedov, President of Turkmenistan

Dear Serdar Gurbanguliyevich,

I sincerely congratulate you and your fraternal people on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the recognition of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality.

The adoption on 12 December 1995 of the resolution by the United Nations General...

11 December 2025, 15:30