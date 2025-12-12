Water and Sanitation investigates possible dam failure in Thabo’s Dam at Bronkhorstspruit

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) has been alerted of a potential failure of a dam known as Thabo’s Dam located in a farm near Bronkhorstspruit along the R568 road.

The Department has since dispatched a team of engineers to visit the site tomorrow morning to assess the potential impact and advise further.

According to our records, the dam is not registered with the DWS dam safety office, as such the Department does not have information on the size of the dam or the owner’s details.

Members of the public are advised to avoid the R568 road, follow municipality and disaster management notices and instructions to ensure safety.

Enquiries:

Spokesperson for the Department of Water and Sanitation

Ms Wisane Mavasa

Cell: 060 561 8935

E-mail: mavasaw@dws.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates