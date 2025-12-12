Border Management Authority on law enforcement operations and festive oversight visits to Ficksburg, Maseru and Lebombo

The Commissioner of Border Management Authority (BMA), Dr Michael Masiapato, wishes to inform the public and stakeholders of the enhanced security measures being implemented across ports of entry as part of the 2025/2026 Festive Season Security Plan. During the official launch of the festive season operations which took place on 7 December 2025, the BMA announced a strengthened multi-layered approach designed to ensure safe, efficient and well-coordinated border management during this peak travel period.

The heightened operational posture includes intensified law enforcement visibility, reinforced immigration and port health capacity, integrated joint operations with border law enforcement partners, and increased surveillance in vulnerable and high-risk areas. These measures form part of the BMA’s commitment to secure South Africa’s borders while facilitating legitimate movement during a period characterised by high traveller volumes.

As part of overseeing the implementation of the Festive Season Security Plan, the Commissioner of the BMA will conduct monitoring visits to key ports of entry. On 18 December 2025, Commissioner Masiapato will be at the Ficksburg Port of Entry with Lesotho, followed by an oversight visit to Maseru Bridge on 19 December 2025. These visits will include a full walk-about of each port, including all operationally vulnerable areas, to assess readiness, address emerging challenges and provide direct support to deployed personnel.

From 21 to 25 December 2025, the Commissioner will be stationed at the Lebombo Port of Entry, one of the busiest land ports during the festive season. His presence will support command and control functions, ensure the seamless execution of peak-period interventions, and strengthen collaboration with cross-border counterparts.

In preparation for the annual return-leg peak, the Commissioner will proceed to Beitbridge from 2 to 5 January 2026. The early-January period traditionally experiences exceptionally high outbound traffic as travellers return to South Africa after the holidays. The Commissioner’s visit to Beitbridge will focus on monitoring processing capacity, ensuring maximum deployment levels and maintaining stability throughout the return-leg operations.

The BMA remains committed to ensuring safe and efficient border operations throughout the festive season. Continuous monitoring, active oversight and enhanced operational capability will guide the Authority’s efforts to secure the country’s borders while supporting lawful movement and trade.

