Quick Service Restaurant IT Market Report on Size, Share, Competitive Environment, and Trend Analysis

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Quick Service Restaurant IT Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The quick service restaurant (QSR) sector is increasingly relying on advanced information technology solutions to enhance operational efficiency and customer experience. As digital tools become more embedded in fast-food operations, the market for QSR IT is expanding rapidly, driven by innovations and evolving consumer preferences. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, major trends, and regional insights shaping this vibrant industry.

Steady Market Growth in Quick Service Restaurant IT by 2025

The quick service restaurant information technology market has witnessed significant expansion, reaching a value of $22.45 billion in 2024. It is expected to rise to $24.82 billion by 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. This growth in recent years has been fueled by the increasing adoption of digital menu boards, online ordering platforms, kitchen display systems, customer loyalty programs, and mobile app-based ordering methods.

Download a free sample of the quick service restaurant it market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=30363&type=smp

Forecasted Expansion of the Quick Service Restaurant IT Market Through 2029

Looking ahead, the market is projected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $36.58 billion in 2029 with a CAGR of 10.2%. Key factors driving this forecasted growth include the rising demand for contactless ordering and payment options, a stronger emphasis on operational efficiency, the broadening reach of digital delivery platforms, growing investments in cybersecurity, and the expansion of multi-channel ordering systems. Emerging trends for this period highlight enhancements in mobile ordering technologies, AI-driven customer analytics, innovative contactless payment solutions, cloud-based kitchen management advancements, and smart kitchen devices enabled by the Internet of Things.

Understanding Quick Service Restaurant IT and Its Core Functions

Quick service restaurant IT encompasses a range of digital systems and software solutions designed to streamline restaurant operations and improve customer interactions. Its primary role is to efficiently manage processes such as order taking, inventory tracking, payment handling, kitchen workflows, and customer engagement. By supporting tools like online ordering, mobile applications, and loyalty programs, QSR IT platforms help meet modern consumer expectations while enabling faster service and data-driven management decisions.

View the full quick service restaurant it market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/global-quick-service-restaurant-it-market-report

Impact of Self-Service Kiosks on Quick Service Restaurant IT Market Growth

One major element propelling the QSR IT market’s expansion has been the widespread deployment of self-service kiosks. These automated stations allow customers to place orders and complete payments independently, boosting speed and order accuracy. The growing preference for kiosks is tied to operational benefits like reduced wait times and more streamlined service during busy hours. QSR IT systems play a crucial role by integrating kiosks with point-of-sale, inventory, and analytics platforms to ensure smooth operations. For example, in June 2024, UK-based Glory Global Solutions reported that 78% of QSR patrons preferred kiosks over cashiers in 2022, and 82% were more likely to visit restaurants offering kiosk options. This strong customer preference has significantly driven the QSR IT market’s growth.

Regional Outlook of the Quick Service Restaurant IT Market

In 2024, North America dominated the quick service restaurant IT market as the largest regional player. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market in the coming years, reflecting broader technology adoption and expanding QSR sectors. Other regions covered in the market analysis include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on market dynamics.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Quick Service Restaurant IT Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Fast Food And Quick Service Restaurant Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fast-food-and-quick-service-restaurant-global-market-report

Restaurant Chairs Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/restaurant-chairs-global-market-report

Airport Quick Service Restaurant Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/airport-quick-service-restaurant-global-market-report"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.