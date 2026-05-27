The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Corrugated Plastic Packaging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product

Expected to grow to $8.19 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The corrugated plastic packaging industry has witnessed notable growth recently, becoming an essential component in various sectors due to its durability and versatility. As demand for efficient and sustainable packaging solutions rises, this market is set to experience continued expansion. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional outlook, and other important factors shaping the future of corrugated plastic packaging.

Corrugated Plastic Packaging Market Size and Growth Expectations

The corrugated plastic packaging market has seen robust growth over recent years. It is projected to increase from $5.22 billion in 2025 to $5.71 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The historical market expansion has been fueled by a higher demand for tough industrial packaging, the rise of e-commerce logistics networks, greater use of plastic packaging materials, expanding manufacturing and export activities, and the growing necessity for protective transit packaging.

Download a free sample of the corrugated plastic packaging market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=44427295&type=smp&name=Corrugated%20Plastic%20Packaging%20Market%20Report%202026&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=May_PR

Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its strong trajectory, reaching $8.19 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 9.4%. Key factors driving this forecasted growth include increased implementation of circular economy packaging models, rising demand for sustainable and reusable packaging options, advancement of automated warehousing systems, a growing focus on supply chain efficiency and cost management, and the shift from single-use packaging toward returnable systems. Emerging trends feature a growing preference for reusable and recyclable corrugated plastic packaging, lightweight protective packaging for logistics, impact-resistant packaging for electronics, expanding use of returnable transport packaging (RTP) in supply chains, and moisture-resistant packaging tailored for food and pharmaceutical products.

Understanding Corrugated Plastic Packaging as a Product

Corrugated plastic packaging consists of lightweight yet durable sheets of structured plastic, designed for repeated use. It provides excellent protection during storage and transportation, thanks to its high impact resistance and water repellence. Additional benefits of this packaging type include long service life, ease of cleaning, recyclability, and potential for multiple uses, making it a highly sustainable solution in many industries.

View the full corrugated plastic packaging market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/corrugated-plastic-packaging-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=May_PR

The Role of E-Commerce Expansion in Market Growth

One of the primary factors propelling the corrugated plastic packaging market is the rapid growth of e-commerce and online retail sectors. The convenience of shopping online anytime and anywhere is driving increased consumer engagement, which in turn demands reliable packaging solutions to ensure products arrive safely. Corrugated plastic packaging meets this need by offering lightweight, durable, and reusable protection suited for shipping purposes. For example, in February 2024, the U.S. Census Bureau reported that total e-commerce sales in the U.S. reached an estimated $1,118.7 billion in 2023, marking a 7.6% growth from 2022. This surge in online retail activity significantly contributes to the demand for corrugated plastic packaging.

Regional Market Overview and Growth Forecast

In terms of regional market share, North America was the dominant player in the corrugated plastic packaging sector in 2025. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The market report covers multiple regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market trends and opportunities.

New strategic additions in our 2026 market reports include market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Corrugated Plastic Packaging Market 2026, By The Business Research Company

Home Fitness Equipment Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/home-fitness-equipment-global-market-report

Office Supplies (Except Paper) Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/office-supplies-except-paper-manufacturing-global-market-report

Containerboard Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/containerboard-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: marketing@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.