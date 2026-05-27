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The Business Research Company's Embedded Card Issuing Market Forecast To Hit $38.16Billion By 2030 Amid Strong Industry Growth

Expected to grow to $38.16 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The embedded card issuing market is experiencing rapid expansion as companies increasingly integrate payment card services directly into their digital platforms. This trend is transforming how businesses manage payments and customer interactions, setting the stage for significant growth in the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, growth drivers, key regional insights, and emerging trends shaping this dynamic sector.

Strong Growth Trajectory in the Embedded Card Issuing Market Size

The embedded card issuing market has seen notable growth recently, with its value projected to rise from $20.79 billion in 2025 to $23.44 billion in 2026. This reflects an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%. The expansion during this period can be credited to factors such as the widespread adoption of digital payments, increasing e-commerce activity, growing use of prepaid and debit cards, the rising need for corporate expense management, and the ongoing shift from traditional banking card issuance systems.

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Future Market Outlook Shows Rapid Expansion

Looking ahead, the embedded card issuing market is expected to accelerate further, reaching $38.16 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 13.0%. This anticipated growth is driven by the rising adoption of embedded finance ecosystems, a growing demand for instant digital card issuance, and the increasing use of programmable payment infrastructures. Additionally, the expansion of global fintech collaborations and the heightened focus on real-time fraud detection and compliance monitoring are playing crucial roles. Key trends shaping this period include the widespread use of API-first card issuance platforms, the popularity of virtual and instant card provisioning, integration of real-time spending controls, the embedding of financial services within non-banking platforms, and the adoption of lifecycle-based card management systems.

What Embedded Card Issuing Means for Businesses

Embedded card issuing refers to the seamless incorporation of card issuance capabilities directly into a business’s digital platform. This allows companies to create and manage branded virtual or physical payment cards through APIs without needing to be banks themselves. This integration greatly improves the customer experience by offering streamlined payment processing, real-time spending regulation, compliance oversight, and visibility into transactions within the platform’s ecosystem.

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Digital Payment Growth as a Major Driver for Embedded Card Issuing

The increasing shift toward digital payments is a primary factor propelling the embedded card issuing market forward. Digital payments encompass transactions made electronically using cards, e-wallets, mobile applications, or online banking, effectively replacing cash and conventional payment methods. This surge in digital payments is largely due to the rapid spread of smartphones and affordable internet access, which have made online banking and mobile wallets widely accessible. Embedded card issuing supports this trend by enabling businesses to integrate branded virtual and physical cards directly into their platforms, simplifying payment processes for users within apps and service ecosystems.

Real-World Evidence of Digital Payment Adoption

For example, in July 2024, UK Finance, a UK-based non-profit trade association, reported that contactless transactions in the UK reached 18.3 billion in 2023, reflecting a 7% increase from 17.0 billion in 2022. Contactless payments accounted for 38% of all transactions across the country, underscoring the growing consumer preference for digital payment options. This surge in contactless and digital payments is a key contributor to the rising demand for embedded card issuing solutions.

Regional Perspectives on the Embedded Card Issuing Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the embedded card issuing market, reflecting early adoption and strong fintech infrastructure. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period, driven by rising digital payment adoption and expanding financial technology ecosystems. The market report covers regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive global view of market developments.

Key enhancements in our 2026 market reports include:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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