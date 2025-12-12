Maitly Integrates with OpenTable to Boost Reservation Capture and Streamline Restaurant Operations with Voice AI

Automating calls and reservations so you never miss a customer. New Voice Voice AI captures bookings 24/7, even during busy hours or when staff is limited Improving Staff Satisfaction With More Time To Engage Patrons

Maitly Announces Strategic Integration with OpenTable to Streamline Restaurant Operations and Increase Reservation Capture through Voice AI

If you think about the major journeys within a restaurant that can be AI-powered, we believe it's endless.” — Joe Park, Yum! Brands (Fox Business)

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maitly , the restaurant-designed AI receptionist that helps front-of-house teams stay focused on diners instead of the ringing phone, today announced a new strategic integration with OpenTable , a global leader in restaurant tech. This partnership will support restaurants using both platforms in managing high volumes of guest communication efficiently - automatically handling reservation requests and common caller questions while keeping OpenTable’s reservation availability fully synchronized in real time.Restaurants can now activate the integration via OpenTable’s Integration Marketplace. With a quick, seamless activation process, restaurants can be up and running with Maitly in under 20 minutes, immediately reducing missed reservations and freeing host teams to remain present on the dining room floor.“This integration with OpenTable marks a significant milestone for us and our restaurant partners,” said Ben Wolfenden, Founder & CEO of Maitly. “We are thrilled to offer a unified solution that addresses critical operational challenges and helps restaurants thrive by capturing revenue they are already earning. Our shared commitment to the hospitality industry makes OpenTable an ideal partner for this advancement.”With Maitly + OpenTable working together, operators gain new ways to increase service efficiency and reservation opportunities - without adding labor costs or increasing workload for their teams.Key benefits include:● Automatic reservation handling: Calls answered in moments, and bookings synced directly into OpenTable - eliminating missed calls and manual entries.● Smoother front-of-house operations: Host teams can remain on the floor during peak service instead of managing high-volume phone demand.● Better guest communication 24/7: Accurate, location-specific responses: menus, parking, dietary accommodations, hours, private dining - and more.● Scalable for growing concepts: Whether one location or one hundred, operators maintain centralized control with local accuracy.About MaitlyMaitly is the AI receptionist for the hospitality industry - restaurants, hotels, and beyond. Designed to answer every missed call, manage bookings, and eliminate phone interruptions, to deliver instant customer responses while capturing reservations, orders, and service requests in real time. Book a demo with Maitly today and learn how your restaurant never misses a call again.About OpenTableOpenTable, a global leader in restaurant tech and part of Booking Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), helps more than 60,000 restaurants worldwide fill 1.9 billion seats a year. OpenTable’s world-class technology empowers restaurants to focus on what matters most – their team, their guests, and their bottom line – while enabling diners to discover and book the perfect restaurant for every occasion.

