MAIA Health Launches Operations in The United States; Opens Office in Austin, Texas
Colombian Start-Up and International Accelerator Portfolio Company Introduces AI-Powered Healthcare Platform for Cancer Patients.AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Accelerator is proud to welcome MAIA Health to the United States as the company launches US operations in Austin, Texas. Co-founders Jorge Mejia and Eduardo Large, from Colombia, will be introducing world’s first and only digital ecosystem dedicated to smart disease management for cancer.
Co-founder Jorge Mejia states, “MAIA (pronounced “Maya”) is connecting patients, care takers, doctors and institutions to improve quality of treatment and the experience for both patients and their doctors. MAIA is a companion to patients that never sleeps, she is a confidant for providers and helps them understand what is happening after a patient leaves their practice, and she helps pharma better understand real-world trials because she communicates all that is happening outside the medical record.”
According to the America Cancer Society (cancer.org) in 2022, there will be an estimated 1.9 million new cancer cases diagnosed and 609,360 cancer deaths in the United States. “In Texas alone, there were over 130,000 new cancer cases expected to be diagnosed expected in 2021 (Source: Texas Department of State Health Services) so Austin made a perfect landing spot. We looked at everything from the International Accelerator’s strong portfolio of Latin American entrepreneurs to Texas’ diverse culture to this city’s robust start-up community,” says Co-founder Eduardo Large.
“The International Accelerator is proud to have MAIA Health as part of our accelerator program. After meeting the team and working with them to launch in the United States, we are certain MAIA Health will positively impact cancer patients across the globe,” said International Accelerator COO, Parke Benjamin.
About International Accelerator
Founded in 2014, by Angelos Angelou, the International Accelerator in Austin, Texas works exclusively with foreign-born founders, creators, and entrepreneurs to help them launch their companies in the United States. Their 12-month program offers foreign-born entrepreneurs the opportunity to live, work and develop their concept in the United States. International Accelerator, since inception, has helped entrepreneurs, from over 13 countries, raise an estimated $143M.
To learn more about International Accelerator, visit https://www.internationalaccelerator.com/
About MAIA Health
MAIA uses state-of-the-art medicine translated to the algorithmic language of AI to optimize HealthCare systems and institutions. For this purpose, our team develops different mathematical technics trees in diagnosis, staging, medical/surgical treatment, and molecular biology incorporated into a virtual platform to act as support systems for clinical reasoning.
To learn more about MAIA Health, visit https://www.maia.health/
