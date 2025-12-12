Insure.ag Acquires CropCore, Expanding AI Capabilities to Transform Coverage-Level Optimization for Growers

CropCore determines optimal coverage levels using a combination of historical crop and county data and future scenario modelling.

Insure.ag today announced the acquisition of CropCore, an industry-leading AI powered coverage-level optimization engine.

CropCore analyzes real historical performance and future risk scenarios to pinpoint the most efficient coverage level for every grower.” — Andrew Burdock, CEO of Insure.ag

EAST WENATCHEE, WA, WA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Insure.ag, the first AI-optimized crop insurance agency built to put farmers first, today announced the acquisition of CropCore, an industry-leading AI powered coverage-level optimization engine originally developed by CropGuard. The acquisition advances Insure.ag’s mission to combine deep human expertise with advanced analytics, ensuring growers invest wisely in the coverage that best protects their operations.

CropCore strengthens Insure.ag’s existing technology stack by adding sophisticated AI modeling that determines optimal coverage levels using a combination of historical crop and county data and future scenario modelling. These insights enable farmers to evaluate premium spend versus potential returns with unprecedented clarity.

“With CropCore, we’re unlocking the next major breakthrough in crop insurance optimization,” said Andrew Burdock, CEO of Insure.ag. “Our differentiator has been using aerial data and analytics to build cleaner, more accurate policies. Coverage-level selection was the missing piece and now, with CropCore, we can help farmers determine not just what they should insure, but how much they should invest for the best possible outcome.”

A New Standard for Precision in Crop Insurance

Insure.ag already leverages aerial imagery, AI acreage detection, and policy modeling to confirm growers insure only what they produce, eliminating waste, disputes, and overinsured acres. The addition of CropCore brings coverage accuracy to a new level.

“CropCore analyzes real historical performance and future risk scenarios to pinpoint the most efficient coverage level for every grower,” added Burdock. “By bringing this technology in-house, we’re giving our agents, and the farmers we serve, a powerful tool to maximize value and build truly optimized crop insurance portfolios.”

The acquisition also enables Insure.ag to begin expanding its internal engineering team to enhance, scale, and integrate CropCore into its broader suite of grower-focused tools.

A Unified AI Platform for Growers

The integration of CropCore with Insure.ag’s aerial data analytics completes a fully optimized decision-support pipeline:

- Acreage Accuracy: Drone and imagery insights from Aerobotics ensure the contents of each policy reflect only productive acres.

- Coverage Precision: CropCore determines the optimal level of protection based on risk, historical trends, and financial outcomes.

- Farmer-First Service: Insure.ag agents translate these insights into clear, tailored recommendations that protect grower livelihoods without unnecessary cost.

“Farmers don’t have time for fine print or broken systems,” said Burdock. “This acquisition helps us deliver clarity where others bring confusion, and accuracy where others offer estimates. It’s another step toward building the future of Farmer First crop insurance.”

About Insure.ag

Insure.ag is a next-generation crop insurance agency built by specialists who believe farmers deserve better. By combining human expertise with AI precision, Insure.ag delivers tailored policies that maximize protection, minimize waste, and simplify the entire insurance process. With technology spanning aerial data, AI-driven acreage analytics, and coverage optimization, Insure.ag helps growers insure exactly what they grow — and invest wisely in the coverage that protects their livelihood.

Learn more at www.insure.ag.

About CropCore

CropCore is an advanced AI system originally developed by CropGuard to determine optimal crop insurance coverage levels. Using historical performance, county-level data, and thousands of forward-looking simulations, CropCore identifies the most efficient coverage selections for specialty crop growers. The technology has now been fully acquired by Insure.ag and will be integrated into its proprietary insurance optimization platform.

