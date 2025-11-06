Insure.ag Launches First AI Optimized Crop Insurance Agency

At Insure.ag, our people are more than insurance agents; they’re part of the farming community. That’s why we’re Farmer First.

Combining Human Expertise with AI Precision

EAST WENATCHEE, WA, WA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today marks the official launch of Insure.ag, a next-generation crop insurance agency built to put farmers first. After three years building Aerobotics Crop Insurance Solutions (ACIS), the business has been established as its own independent entity, combining deep expertise in crop insurance, with advanced technology from Aerobotics and CropGuard.

Insure.ag’s mission is simple: to make insurance smarter, service sharper, and outcomes stronger for growers across the country. Using aerial data, AI-driven analytics, and historical insights, Insure.ag’s platform helps farmers insure precisely what they grow, creating cleaner policies, fewer disputes, and reduced claim risk.

“After selling crop insurance with Aerobotics for three years, we’ve taken this opportunity to create a new agency: Insure.ag,” said Andrew Burdock, CEO of Insure.ag. “We’ve raised the capital needed to be the first AI-optimized crop insurance agency, backed by leading technology in the industry. I’m deeply grateful to Yellowwoods and Chronos Capital Advisors for being incredible partners, especially Nic Kohler for helping turn this vision into reality. Aerobotics has been central to this journey - their technology, analytics, and belief in bringing precision farming to crop insurance has helped shape the foundation of our success. I’d like to extend a huge thank you to James Paterson and the whole Aerobotics team for their commitment and collaboration. We're excited to continue working closely together as technology partners.”

James Paterson, CEO of Aerobotics commented, "We're excited to work closely with Insure.ag as a technology partner, and continue to provide highly accurate data to the fruit and nut industry. While our team of data scientists, engineers and agronomists focus on precision farming and yield estimation, it makes sense for an independent team of experienced crop insurance agents to provide the best insurance solution in the market."

Insure.ag’s Farmer First model blends personal relationships and white-glove service with data precision, enabling specialty growers to optimize coverage, reduce waste, and mitigate claim risk. By pinpointing productive acreage and running cost-benefit coverage analyses, the agency ensures farmers pay only for acres that generate revenue, with full transparency and confidence in every policy.

“Farmers don’t have time for fine print or broken systems,” added Burdock. “We’re here to bring clarity where others bring confusion, and accuracy where others offer estimates.”

About Insure.ag

Insure.ag is a next-generation crop insurance agency built by specialists who believe farmers deserve better. Using innovative technology, high-resolution imagery, and historical data, they deliver tailored crop insurance policies that maximize protection and minimize complexity. The mission: to make insurance smarter, service sharper, and outcomes stronger for growers across the country.

Learn more at www.insure.ag.

About Aerobotics

Aerobotics transforms everyday farming operations with technology that supports smarter business decisions and ensures a sustainable future. Using drone and phone imagery, and industry-leading computer vision for agriculture, they provide a rich array of precision farming insights for growers, packers, and sellers to better estimate their yields. Visit www.aerobotics.com to learn more.

About Yellowwoods

Yellowwoods is a private investment group headquartered in Europe. The group has a portfolio of investments, primarily in the Financial Services (mainly insurance) and Restaurant sectors. The business footprint extends across 30 markets globally, with a focus on Southern Africa, the United Kingdom, North America, Australia and the Pacific Rim.

About Chronos Capital Advisors SA ( Pty) Ltd

Chronos Capital Advisors SA (Pty) Ltd is a strategic advisory firm specialising in identifying and advancing high-impact investment opportunities. It focuses on businesses that leverage data-driven decision-making and advanced technology to create outsized value and sustained competitive advantage.

The directors of Chronos Capital Advisors are Nic Kohler, Willem Roos, Michael Jordaan, and Roger Grobler — seasoned leaders who have worked together across various ventures for nearly three decades, and have been investing as a team since 2016.

