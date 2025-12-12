Film Faster 48 Announces 2026 Launch at Jingle and Mingle Holiday Mixer at The West Hollywood EDITION on December 13
Film Faster 48 is a Los Angeles–based filmmaking festival and creative accelerator that challenges teams to produce a complete short film in 48 hours. The annual competition concludes with screenings and an awards ceremony in February 2026 at The Culver Theaters.
The premier networking event removes barriers and empowers creatives across film, TV, and digital media platforms.
2026 Festival Schedule – The Culver Theaters, Culver City, CA
Kickoff: Friday, February 7, 2026
Submission Deadline: Sunday, February 9, 2026
Red Carpet + Screening: Saturday, February 15, 2026
Awards Ceremony: Sunday, February 16, 2026
“This holiday kickoff is a celebration of that mission,” said Dr. Xavier Mitchell, Festival Co-Founder. “Film Faster 48 was created to give everyday creatives the opportunity that Hollywood rarely gives: a real shot. When participants step into our festival, they’re entering a community committed to discovering new voices and propelling talent forward.”
The Jingle and Mingle Holiday Mixer will introduce the 2026 festival season by bringing together filmmakers, industry gatekeepers, emerging and established actors, film students, aspiring content creators, and influencers. The evening is designed to spark meaningful connections, support new talent entering the entertainment space, and foster collaboration between experienced professionals and rising voices.
“This year, we’re elevating it even further,” said LaVelle Mitchell, Festival Co-Founder. “Film Faster 48 removes barriers and empowers creators. The intensity of the 48-hour window brings out ingenuity, collaboration, and confidence. We’ve seen filmmakers come through this competition and emerge with new partners, new careers, and new visibility in the industry.”
In keeping with the festival’s signature high-velocity format, each participating team will create a 2–7-minute short film within 48 hours, incorporating an assigned theme, prop, and line of dialogue. All footage and audio must be captured during the official competition window; no pre-shot or stock content is allowed.
“This is a fun and fast way to produce a film that will get you noticed,” adds Talent Manager and Film Producer Dr. Marie Y. Lemelle, MBA, PhD. “We encourage a team mindset to achieve the best possible product. Grab friends, colleagues, family members, or meet some of the lone wolf talent at the mixer and pool your synergies together to make something epic.”
Take the Challenge and Reap the Benefits:
• Access to studio representatives, producers, casting directors, talent agents, and managers
• Collaboration with a diverse creative community across film, TV, and digital platforms
• A fully completed film that can be screened, submitted, marketed, or developed further
• Eligibility for prizes, category awards, and spotlight recognition
• Opportunities for potential placement on Providence Film Group productions
• A red-carpet premiere at The Culver Theaters reviewed by industry judges and press
• A proven track record of helping participants secure representation, production jobs, and partnerships
About Film Faster 48
