Film Faster 48 Announces 2026 Launch at Jingle and Mingle Holiday Mixer at The West Hollywood EDITION on December 13

Film Faster 48 is a Los Angeles–based filmmaking festival and creative accelerator that challenges teams to produce a complete short film in 48 hours. The annual competition concludes with screenings and an awards ceremony in February 2026 at The Culver Theaters.

Film Faster 48 is a Los Angeles–based filmmaking festival and creative accelerator that challenges teams to produce a complete short film in 48 hours. The annual competition concludes with screenings and an awards ceremony in February 2026 at The Culver Theaters.

The Film Faster 48 Team: LaVelle Mitchell, Festival Co-Founder, Talent Manager Dr. Marie Y. Lemelle, PhD, Dr. Xavier Mitchell, Festival Co-Founder, Designer Belle Air, and Actor Christopher Broughton will help guide creatives through the process. Photo: Platinum Star PR

The Film Faster 48 Team: LaVelle Mitchell, Festival Co-Founder, Talent Manager Dr. Marie Y. Lemelle, PhD, Dr. Xavier Mitchell, Festival Co-Founder, Designer Belle Air, and Actor Christopher Broughton will help guide creatives through the process. Photo: Platinum Star PR

The premier networking event removes barriers and empowers creatives across film, TV, and digital media platforms.

Film Faster 48 was created to give creatives the opportunity that Hollywood rarely gives: a real shot. Participants are joining a community committed to discovering new voices and advancing talent.”
— Dr. Xavier Mitchell, Festival Co-Founder.
HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Film Faster 48 Festival will officially launch its 2026 season with the Jingle and Mingle Holiday Mixer on Saturday, December 13, 2025, from 8 PM to 11 PM at the West Hollywood EDITION, 9040 Sunset Blvd. Admission is free. RSVP at Partiful link. This holiday kickoff opens the door to the upcoming competition cycle and leads into the festival’s marquee events at The Culver Theaters in Culver City, CA. For more information, inquire at info@filmfaster48.com.

2026 Festival Schedule – The Culver Theaters, Culver City, CA
Kickoff: Friday, February 7, 2026
Submission Deadline: Sunday, February 9, 2026
Red Carpet + Screening: Saturday, February 15, 2026
Awards Ceremony: Sunday, February 16, 2026

“This holiday kickoff is a celebration of that mission,” said Dr. Xavier Mitchell, Festival Co-Founder. “Film Faster 48 was created to give everyday creatives the opportunity that Hollywood rarely gives: a real shot. When participants step into our festival, they’re entering a community committed to discovering new voices and propelling talent forward.”

The Jingle and Mingle Holiday Mixer will introduce the 2026 festival season by bringing together filmmakers, industry gatekeepers, emerging and established actors, film students, aspiring content creators, and influencers. The evening is designed to spark meaningful connections, support new talent entering the entertainment space, and foster collaboration between experienced professionals and rising voices.

“This year, we’re elevating it even further,” said LaVelle Mitchell, Festival Co-Founder. “Film Faster 48 removes barriers and empowers creators. The intensity of the 48-hour window brings out ingenuity, collaboration, and confidence. We’ve seen filmmakers come through this competition and emerge with new partners, new careers, and new visibility in the industry.”

In keeping with the festival’s signature high-velocity format, each participating team will create a 2–7-minute short film within 48 hours, incorporating an assigned theme, prop, and line of dialogue. All footage and audio must be captured during the official competition window; no pre-shot or stock content is allowed.

“This is a fun and fast way to produce a film that will get you noticed,” adds Talent Manager and Film Producer Dr. Marie Y. Lemelle, MBA, PhD. “We encourage a team mindset to achieve the best possible product. Grab friends, colleagues, family members, or meet some of the lone wolf talent at the mixer and pool your synergies together to make something epic.”

Take the Challenge and Reap the Benefits:
• Access to studio representatives, producers, casting directors, talent agents, and managers
• Collaboration with a diverse creative community across film, TV, and digital platforms
• A fully completed film that can be screened, submitted, marketed, or developed further
• Eligibility for prizes, category awards, and spotlight recognition
• Opportunities for potential placement on Providence Film Group productions
• A red-carpet premiere at The Culver Theaters reviewed by industry judges and press
• A proven track record of helping participants secure representation, production jobs, and partnerships

About Film Faster 48
Film Faster 48 is a Los Angeles–based filmmaking festival and creative accelerator that challenges teams to produce a complete short film in 48 hours. The annual competition concludes with screenings and an awards ceremony at The Culver Theaters.

#FilmFaster48, #FF48, #FilmFaster, #FF48HolidayMixer, #FF48Mixer,
#FilmFestival48, #ProvidenceFilmGroup, #ValiantEagle, #VEFamily,
#PFGStudios, #TheKnock, #TheKnock2, #HorrorFranchise, #MakeYourMovie,
#FilmmakersUnite, #IndieFilmCommunity, #48HourFilmChallenge,
#FilmmakerLife, #DirectorsLife, #WritersLife, #ProducersLife,
#ActorsLife, #OnSetLife, #CreateYourBreak, #YourShotStartsHere,
#ShootEditDeliver, #WeAreProvidence, #WeAreValiant, #FutureFilmmakers,
#HollywoodUnlocked, #NewHollywood, #CreateWithoutLimits, #castingdirector
#MakeMoviesHappen #platinumstarpr #platinumstarmediagroup #marielemelle
#pitbullpragency #angelcitysalutealliance

Ken Jones
Platinum Star Media Group
+1 213-276-7827
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
X
Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Film Faster 48 Announces 2026 Launch at Jingle and Mingle Holiday Mixer at The West Hollywood EDITION on December 13

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Ken Jones
Platinum Star Media Group
+1 213-276-7827
Company/Organization
Platinum Star Public Relations
343 Pioneer Drive Suite 1705E
Glendale, California, 91203
United States
+1 2132767827
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Platinum Star Public Relations, a certified MWBE, DBE and SBE full-service communications company, provides consulting services for a diverse client base and a variety of businesses. Clients have covered the gamut from boxing to fashion, entertainment, TV, film, and the music industry and from real estate, health and wellness, corporations and to nonprofit organizations that provide services to military veterans and other vulnerable populations. Her agency is certified in Cultural Diversity and Inclusion. Through entertainment publicist services, star rankings were measurable for several actors, producers, directors, writers, musicians, stylist and fashion icons at red carpet events, special events, and beyond. Taking the company to the next level and creating a one-stop shop to provide distribution, production and more, Platinum Star PR has collaborated with various production companies. Marie is a former member of Women in Film and Association of Talent Agents. For more information about entertainment industry work experience, go to IMDB at http://www.imdb.me/marieylemelle

https://www.instagram.com/platinumstarpr/

More From This Author
Film Faster 48 Announces 2026 Launch at Jingle and Mingle Holiday Mixer at The West Hollywood EDITION on December 13
B.L.A.C.Mail Productions Celebrates 15th Annual World AIDS Day Event Honoring the Past, Empowering the Future, on Dec. 6
Trailblazer Jayne Kennedy Overton Confronts Career, Scandal, and Triumph at Book Signing at BLVKBOOK Gallery on Nov. 20
View All Stories From This Author