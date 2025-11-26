B.L.A.C.Mail Productions Celebrates 15th Annual World AIDS Day Event Honoring the Past, Empowering the Future, on Dec. 6
Spencer M. Collins IV presents “Honoring the Past. Empowering the Future,” this year’s program, on Saturday, December 6, 2025, at the DTLA Skyline Penthouse, 224 East 11th Street, L.A., CA 90015 to shine a light on local champions through The HERE Awards Ceremony.
Blair Underwood, an award-winning multi-hyphenate star of film, television and theatre, is honored for his work in the fight against HIV/AIDS.
Los Angeles based Sr. Pastor Anthony "Shep" Crawford and Co-Pastor Dr. Shalonda "Sunshine" Crawford of Experience Christian Ministries are this year's honorees.
Guided by the theme “Honoring the Past. Empowering the Future,” this year’s ceremony elevates champions, advocates, and everyday heroes through The HERE Awards
As the founder of B.L.A.C.Mail Productions, Inc., Spencer M. Collins IV emphasizes the urgency behind the work: “We’re here to remind people that knowledge is power, stigma is the enemy, and together, we can end the epidemic.” He affirms that the 2025 World AIDS Day celebration remains a call to action rooted in compassion, visibility, and hope.
“This 15th year is a testament to the power of art and community,” said Collins. “For fifteen years, we’ve used storytelling to transform pain into purpose, shame into strength, and silence into visibility.” Since its founding, the organization has honored over 200 community members, connected countless individuals to care, and created spaces for open dialogue, acceptance, and hope. The 14th Annual World AIDS Day honored Vanessa Estelle Williams, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Billie R. Collins for their outstanding dedication to advocacy.
Event Details – 15th Annual World AIDS Day: The HERE Awards Ceremony
Date: Saturday, December 6, 2025
Location: DTLA Skyline Penthouse
224 East 11th Street, Suite 601
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Red Carpet: 6–7 p.m.
Doors Open: 6:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Attire: Red & Black Semi-Formal
The 2025 Honorees are:
Blair Underwood
Brian S. Wallace
Ty Smith/BOYSLOVEFLOWERS
Carlton Jordan
Dr. Marie Lemelle, MBA, PhD
Pastor Shep Crawford
Rodney Chester
Ronin Barkin
Shalonda Crawford
Stephen Semian
Tameca DeVant
The program will feature evocative performances in music, dance, and spoken word, capturing the spirit of resilience and remembrance. In partnership with AHF, BLACC, APLA Health, the AMAAD Institute, and Reach LA, attendees will also have access to testing, education, and essential prevention services.
Over the years, Collins became the cornerstone in the intersection of entertainment and education, using the arts to build awareness, challenge stigma, and inspire healing around issues that profoundly affect the Black and LGBTQ+ communities. B.L.A.C.Mail Productions has uplifted the stories of those often overlooked.
About B.L.A.C.Mail Productions
Founded in 2010 by Spencer M. Collins IV, B.L.A.C.Mail Productions (Building Leaders And Cultivating Minds) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to producing socially conscious art that educates, entertains, and empowers. Through theater, film, and community programming, B.L.A.C.Mail continues to inspire change, celebrate diversity, and amplify the voices of underrepresented communities.
