Governor Newsom deploys California resources to Washington to support flood response efforts

The deployment comes as Western Washington is experiencing historic, life-threatening flooding after back-to-back atmospheric river storms dropped several inches of rain in just a few days, forcing widespread evacuations, water rescues, and the closure of major highways and rail lines.

The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) is deploying two swift water rescue boats with six personnel from the Marin County Fire Department. In coordination with FEMA, Cal OES is deploying three US&R Task Force teams and eight Incident Support Team personnel. These deployments have minimal impact on California’s emergency response capabilities.

“California is assisting Washington with expert emergency responders and resources in support of current flood efforts. Mutual aid is about neighbors helping neighbors and ensuring every community receives timely support when it matters most,” said Cal OES Director Nancy Ward.

About Urban Search and Rescue

US&R teams are well-trained, multi-disciplined, and equipped to conduct complex rescues during severe flood events, including locating and evacuating survivors from swift water, inundated structures, and isolated areas. These teams bring specialized capabilities, including expertise in boat operations, high water rescue, and technical search to support local authorities during major disasters.

FEMA Incident Support Teams are groups of highly qualified specialists that support local first responders with technical assistance, management, and coordination of US&R resources.

The search and rescue team members deployed to Washington State come from five California fire departments: Los Angeles City Fire Department, Menlo Park Fire Protection District, Orange County Fire Department, Riverside City Fire Department, and ​San Diego City Fire Department.

California’s mutual aid leadership

California-based resources have been deployed to a long list of state, national, and even international disasters. Earlier this year, California resources responded to Alaska, Texas, New Mexico, Oregon, Jamaica, Arizona, and Puerto Rico. Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria, the September 11, 2001 attacks, Hurricane Katrina, Hurricane Rita, and Hurricane Ian, are among other events California has supported.