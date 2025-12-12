California state parks are for everyone, while Trump turns national parks into his vanity project

California’s commitment to Outdoors for All continues to bring residents into nature through free pass programs: the California State Library Parks Pass, the California State Park Adventure Pass, and the revamped Golden Bear Pass. These initiatives, championed by Governor Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom, remove cost barriers to California’s 280 state parks, fostering healthier communities and connecting more people to California’s unmatched natural and cultural treasures.

Time in nature matters. Research shows people who spend 30 minutes or more outdoors weekly have lower rates of depression and high blood pressure. But these benefits aren’t equitably enjoyed — which is exactly why California continues work to change that.

“California’s state parks are wonders of nature and history, and they belong to all of us,” said California State Parks Director Armando Quintero. “We are incredibly proud that our free park passes are an open invitation, unlocking California’s extraordinary beauty and history for families, kids, and all Californians to discover the joy and benefits of their parks, ensuring cost isn’t a barrier to the great outdoors.”

As of December 4, more than 109,500 eligible Californians have received a Golden Bear Pass, and nearly 94,300 fourth graders have signed up for the Adventure Pass. More and more Californians are taking advantage of these free park passes to enjoy the benefits of open spaces and the many recreational opportunities across the Golden State.

Making state parks accessible

California State Library Parks Pass: Allows library cardholders to check out a pass from any public library for free vehicle day-use entry at 200-plus state parks. It’s just like borrowing a book, with more than 33,000 passes available at over 1,100 public libraries in the state.

California State Parks Adventure Pass: Provides free entry to fourth-graders in public schools and their families at 54 amazing state parks. Download the pass and choose your adventure — mountains, deserts, forests, lakes.

Golden Bear Pass: This free annual pass provides vehicle day-use entry at over 200 state parks for families who receive CalWORKs, individuals who receive supplemental security income, income-eligible Californians over age 62, and participants of California’s Tribal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program.

Distinguished Veterans Pass: This free pass entitles honorably discharged California resident veterans to free vehicle day-use, family camping, and boat use at over 100 state parks. Active, reserve, and retired military members receive free access on Memorial Day and Veterans Day.

Discounted Park Passes: The $3.50 Disabled Discount Pass is a lifetime pass for individuals with permanent disabilities, entitling the passholder to a 50% discount on vehicle day-use, family camping, and boat-use fees. The $20 Senior Golden Bear Pass is valid for the calendar year and is for individuals 62 years or older. It provides the pass holder and their spouse/domestic partner with free entry to many state parks during the non-peak season.

California’s commitment

The Newsom administration’s Outdoor Access for All initiatives have created innovative access programs for children and families to explore California’s state parks. Outdoor spaces also help communities adapt to climate change, support wildlife and biodiversity, and serve as a strong economic driver for the state.

Governor Newsom and the First Partner have led a historic investment of more than $1 billion to expand parks and nature access, prioritizing underserved communities.

California’s state parks also include historic sites significant to many cultures, including indigenous tribes. While the Trump administration moves to whitewash American history at national parks — watering down or erasing the complex truth — California State Parks is doing the opposite through its Reexamining Our Past Initiative, working to tell the full story of how California came to be.

State Parks protect more than 340 miles of coastline; the tallest, largest, and among the oldest trees in the world; deserts, lakes, rivers, and beaches; more than 5,200 miles of trails; 15,000 campsites; and historic sites from prehistoric archaeology to ghost towns to monuments.

Everyone’s welcome—and we mean everyone. Visit parks.ca.gov/OutdoorsforAll