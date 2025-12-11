9th Circuit finds 'air fried' label not deceptive, affirms dismissal

(Subscription required) A divided 9th Circuit panel upheld the dismissal of a lawsuit claiming Campbell's 'Air Fried' chips mislead consumers, though a dissent argued reasonable shoppers could believe the product was exclusively air fried.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.