Sued Employer Can’t Discover Records Relating to Previous Job

A county that is being sued for wrongful discharge—allegedly based on the plaintiff having contracted cancer—is not entitled to discovery of records relating to the man’s previous employment by another county, the Fifth District Court of Appeal held yesterday, partially granting a petition for a writ of mandate ordering that a subpoena duces tecum be quashed.

